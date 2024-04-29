Bovio Rubino Service Focusing on Animal Protection and Welfare

Bovio Rubino Service team members donated more than 400 pounds of dog and cat food in a drive that benefited two South Jersey animal shelters. Liz Lucier and John Coyle of Bovio Rubino Service delivered the dog and cat food collected by their team members. It was donated to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center's Pet Food Pantry held twice monthly. John Coyle and Maria Pacifico of Bovio Rubino Service Meet Ryan MacKenzie and Lady from the Voorhees Animal Orphanage during the recent delivery of dog and cat food donated by Bovio Rubino Service team members.

PAWsome in ’24 is new Community Cause

Like our customers in the community, we love our pets and we want to help unwanted animals and stranded wildlife have better lives.” — Angela Rubino Hines

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAWsome in ’24 is the name of the Bovio Rubino Service community cause that recognizes the needs of animals in our community by supporting organizations that lovingly care for and protect both pets and wildlife.

Voorhees Animal Orphanage, Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge and Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center are several organizations Bovio Rubino Service is partnering with this year.

“Like our customers in the community, we love our pets and we want to help unwanted animals and stranded wildlife have better lives,” said Angela Rubino Hines, Principal of Bovio Rubino Service. “In a recent team member drive, our service technicians, plumbers, customer service representatives, warehouse team and operations staff were incredibly generous donating urgently needed dog and cat food to South Jersey animal shelters.”

Bovo Rubino Service is a 50-year-old full-service HVAC and plumbing company. Beginning last year with hunger relief, each year the firm selects a different community cause to support with sponsorships, team member donation drives and volunteering.

About Bovio Rubino Service

Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling and other HVAC products and services and plumbing to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22