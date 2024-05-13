Destination Divas take over Colombia: Manizales, Medellin and Guadape

Ritwal restaurant mountain side of Colombia Observing the coffee making process from start to finish with Sapphire Coffee Trying the local flavors with Chef Carmen in Medellin Colombia

Destination Divas visits the coffee region of Manizales, party it up in Medellin and explore the beauty of Guadape, Colombia on Season 2 for the Travel Channel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 2/ Episode 1 - Colombia is known for its lush landscape, rolling mountains and great nightlife scene as well as its delicious rums and savory coffee. The Destination Divas explore it all in this episode of ‘The Divas take Colombia’.

To kick off this episode, the Divas made an appearance at a lash lifting party with Elleebana. This Australian based beauty company threw an epic event at a Fontainebleau penthouse in Miami Beach. They got several of the Destination Divas prepped with fantastic eyelashes for their Colombia trip. Elleebana is a driving force in the lash & brow enhancement industry with their products being used in over 60 countries. The lash lifting procedure gave the Divas longer, darker, curly lashes that stay for up to 12 weeks, making it the perfect treatment before their exotic trip to Colombia.

The ladies began their journey in Manizales, an area well known for its coffee origins. They explored the lush flourishing topography of the Hacienda Venecia Coffee Farm which boasts a 100 year old abode where the Divas enjoyed a home cooked meal. They experienced firsthand the meticulous process of how Colombian coffee is grown and manufactured.

That evening they invited special guests Valentin Sierra Arias, Colombia’s International Affairs Director for the Ministry of Technology & Cristian Henao Restrepo, the former Secretary of Treasury for the State to dine with them. The views from the Azotea Rooftop overlooking the tallest church tower in the country known as the Manizales Cathedral, were enchanting.

The ladies stayed at the picturesque property El Otoño, where they enjoyed the relaxing thermal pools made from volcanic springs surrounded by thick greener all around the grounds. They learned about the 350 different fruits native to Colombia and enjoyed tasting all the exotic produce.

Next stop was the city of Medellin. Working with Reju Medical Tourism, they highlighted Dentist Dr. Juan Gomez C. and Anti aging specialist Dr. Mia Ochoa at the Reviv Clinic. Each Diva experienced a different medical procedure at a state of the art facility.

They continued their coffee adventures at the Sapphire coffee production facility to understand the next phase of coffee production from the region that produces the finest coffee in the world. Debbie Cro, the founder of Sapphire Coffee, has a passion for helping the women and children of Colombia through her food program she hosts with profits from her coffee company.

That night the Divas indulged in one of South America’s top restaurants, Carmen. Chef Carmen prepared her delicious culinary offerings in a very glorious natural setting with trees and a fresh breeze. The Divas even tasted the signature cocktail with ants as garnishes.

The Haven Resort, a unique luxury boutique, provided accommodations including a night in the Presidential Suite that boasts a hot tub the length of the room. They also served the Divas a plethora of authentic cuisine at the rooftop restaurant and lounge overlooking the city lights.

The last meal in Medellin was enjoyed at the breath-taking Ritwal restaurant, savoring multiple courses of their high-end cuisine, and overlooking the sparkling city views. They danced the night away at La Chula night club, to the sound of a live mariachi band and other local artists.

Closing out this episode they took an incredible helicopter tour over the pristine terrain of Guatape, followed by a boat tour flaunting multi-million dollar homes around the lake, including Pablo Escobar’s old mansion.

The trip was filled with culture, history, nature, and insight that highlights why Colombia is such a top destination for travelers to experience.

