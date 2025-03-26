Heritage Signs & Displays Celebrates First Anniversary of Arlington, VA Office

Heritage Signs & Displays celebrates the first anniversary of its Arlington office, strengthening its presence in the DC marketplace with a talented team. A bold, dynamic wall graphic inside the Heritage Signs & Displays Arlington, VA office, featuring dimensional lettering and a vibrant experiential design. A branded feature wall inside the Heritage Signs & Displays Arlington, VA office, showcasing dimensional lettering, acrylic-mounted project photos, and a wall wrap that outlines Washington, DC and Arlington, VA geography.

Heritage Marks One Year at Its Arlington, VA Office, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Transforming DC-Metro Spaces Through Impactful Signs, Graphics, and Displays

This office strengthens our ability to support organizations in the region while cultivating a talented team that upholds our company’s purpose, mission, and core values.” — Caleb Gass, Marketing & Lead Generation Manager

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays (Heritage), a veteran-owned leader in branding workplace interiors and event environments, celebrates the one-year anniversary of its new Arlington, Virginia office. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to serving the Northern Virginia and Washington, DC Metro region while expanding its team and capabilities to meet growing demand.

Since 1977, Heritage has served clients with excellence in the Washington DC Metro. Today, the company delivers expertly managed environmental graphics, dimensional lettering, wall displays, window graphics, and event branding solutions that transform corporate interiors and event venues into visually engaging spaces.

With a long-established presence in Washington, DC, and a production facility in Waldorf, Maryland, the addition of the Arlington office in 2024 further strengthened Heritage’s ability to better provide local coordination and hands-on project management closer to their client locations.

“Our presence in Arlington has bolstered our ability to serve our clients in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC with greater responsiveness and collaboration,” said Joe Gass, President & CEO of Heritage. “For nearly five decades, we have worked with organizations throughout this area. Expanding into Arlington has allowed us to better support our clients with high-quality visual branding solutions that integrate seamlessly into their workplace and event environments.”

The Arlington location enables closer collaboration with clients, ensuring every signage and branding installation is executed with care and precision. The team in Arlington plays a vital role in managing regional projects, delivering streamlined service and precise execution of projects they produce and install for clients.

Over the past year, the Arlington team has been instrumental in bringing visual branding projects to life across corporate offices, government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, museums, trade associations, and event venues —enhancing facilities with impactful signs, graphics, and displays.

“Our expansion into Arlington reflects our commitment to serving the Washington, DC area with solutions that enhance workplace interiors and event environments,” said Caleb Gass, Marketing & Lead Generation Manager at Heritage. “This office strengthens our ability to support organizations in the region while cultivating a talented team that upholds our company’s purpose, mission, and core values.”

As Heritage celebrates the Arlington office milestone, the company remains committed to growth, innovation, and upholding the highest standards of service. The Arlington office has already made a meaningful impact, and the team looks forward to deepening partnerships and creating inspiring interior environments for their clients.

About Heritage Signs & Displays:

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in the visual transformation of workplace interiors and event environments through exceptional project management, design, production, and sign installation services. In all aspects of its work, the company seeks to honor God by serving others with excellence. As a veteran-owned business, Heritage strives to be a valued resource and collaborative partner for clients' needs across the Eastern United States.

For more information, visit https://heritageprinting.com/

