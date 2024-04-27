Experts call for efforts in protecting IP rights

VIETNAM, April 27 - HÀ NỘI — There is a necessity to persist in the research and implementation of mechanisms, support solutions and measures for intellectual property (IP) rights protection, particularly focusing on business entities and unique local products within the OCOP programme, experts have said.

With the development of the knowledge economy, IP assumes an increasingly pivotal role in fortifying investment climates, sustaining competitive edges and defending national and local interests.

Recent times have seen a surge in policies and initiatives from the Government aimed at nurturing, protecting, and enhancing IP assets. Supported by strong legal frameworks, these efforts aim to foster the creation, management, exploitation, protection, and development of intellectual property assets at all levels.

According to the report from the Intellectual Property Office, as of February 2023, there were 137 geographical indications (GI) protected in Việt Nam, including 13 foreign GIs.

By December 2023, all 63 provinces and cities had evaluated and categorised OCOP products ranging from three to five stars. Statistics reveal there are over 5,720 OCOP entities with 978 products achieving 4-star, with 62 per cent benefiting from IP protection.

However, despite strides made, Việt Nam currently lacks many processed products with protected GI, according to Lê Huy Anh, deputy director of the Intellectual Property Office.

Primarily, these include fruits, accounting for 35 per cent of the total protected GI, followed by aquatic products, 14 per cent, medicinal herbs, 10 per cent, industrial crop products, 10 per cent, and rice, 9 per cent.

Production and business scales are small, mainly at the district and commune levels, accounting for approximately 65 per cent of the protected GI.

Dr. Đào Đức Huấn, head of the OCOP and Rural Tourism Management Division at the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development, emphasised persisting challenges in IP protection for OCOP items.

These hurdles include deficient awareness, attention, and capacity among OCOP entities concerning IP ownership, protracted trademark registration timelines impeding OCOP product enhancements, and the lacuna in integrating OCOP product development with IP advocacy and support initiatives. Additionally, participation in OCOP product rating evaluations by managers falls short of practical requisites, facilitating the certification of 4-star OCOP products.

To address these challenges, Anh underscored the imperative of sustained research and the formulation of mechanisms and solutions to support intellectual property creation, especially for businesses and distinct, local OCOP products. This includes intensifying support for IP protection registration for key export commodities, exploring trading platform establishment, and financial investment in IP asset exploitation and development.

Particularly, emphasis is placed on bolstering domestic IP protection registration for some 3-star OCOP products, serving as a bedrock for provincial-level elevation to 4-star status.

Support for foreign IP registration for 4 and 5-star products, particularly those earmarked for export to key markets like China, Japan, the United States, and Europe, is necessary.

Nguyễn Quốc Hà, deputy director of Hà Nội's Department of Science and Technology, highlighted the importance of an efficient state IP management system to foster innovation.

Hà Nội exceeded its target by protecting 198 out of 307 OCOP products.

In 2023, it recorded nearly 17,540 industrial property registrations, earning recognition nationwide for its innovation capability.

He recommended that the Ministry of Science and Technology continue researching IP valuation mechanisms and organising training courses to enhance IP management capabilities. — VNS