Dr.Brent Cote, A 2024 ThreeBestRated® Awarded Orthodontist, Based In Gatineau Lists Out The Merits Of Invisalign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Aligners like Invisalign are revolutionary Orthodontic treatments that are aimed at correcting the smile. These are highly preferred to the conventional treatment like metal braces. Nevertheless, there always arises a question: what makes Invisalign a good choice? This could rightly be answered by an Orthodontist.
Dr. Brent Cote, a ThreeBestRated® Award-winning Orthodontist, based in Gatineau provides the potential advantages of Invisalign® over braces.
>> Virtually Subtle: Invisalign® trays are clear and transparent, which means they replicate the natural teeth and remain virtually invisible and discreet. Hence, it eliminates the embarrassment from the wearer.
>> Metal-Free: These aligners are made up of medical-grade plastic, which is non-toxic and strong. There won’t be any traces of sharp metal to cut the wearer’s lips, tongue, and mouth and cause irritation. It is much safer from that point of view.
>> More Comfortable: “Unlike the traditional one that protrudes against the tongue and lips, Invisalign’s smooth and thin texture makes it adapt comfortably to the teeth,” says Dr. Brent. This way, Invisalign is more comfortable than the conventional ones.
>> No Dietary Limitations: These trays can be removed while eating, which means, the wearer can enjoy the flexibility to drink, and eat, whatever they wish without any restrictions during the treatment.
>> Convenient Functionality: Brent explains, “Its removable design facilitates the individuals with Invisalign for normal flossing, and brushing, and helps them to maintain the oral hygiene to a maximum extent, without any inconvenience.”
>> Swift Appointments: Customized Invisalign trays generally require minor adjustments, as there is no hardware to clean, remove, or tighten. Also, the adjustments can be done swiftly.
>> Fewer Appointments: As per Dr. Brent, Invisalign needs minimum adjustments – most often patients will end up opting for a newer one. So patients can expect a reduced number of appointments.
>> Simulated Final Result: “Invisalign is digitally generated, allowing patients to preview the anticipated orthodontic outcomes prior to commencing treatment,” says Dr. Brent.
According to Dr Brent explained Invisalign provides more than just cosmetic benefits; it offers a practical and lifestyle-oriented method for attaining an ideal smile.
About Dr. Brent Cote:
Dr. Brent Cote is the owner of Orthodontie Outaouais, a leading Orthodontic clinic serving Gatineau - Ottawa. Dr. Brent attained his DMD degree from McGill University, followed General Practice Residency (GRP) at Las Vegas’ University of Nevada School of Medicine. Throughout his post-graduate residency program, he gained extensive training in all facets of dentistry, with a special focus on pediatric dentistry. Though Dr. Brent has training in and passion for all areas of dentistry, he has developed a special fondness for orthodontics. This helped him to offer high-standard orthodontic care to his patients. The team at Orthodontie Outaouais shares the passion with Dr. Brent and upholds the dedication to excellence. Implementing advanced orthodontic technologies and equipment, Dr. Brent and his team ensure that their patients achieve outstanding results in the most gentle, discreet, and efficient manner.
Dr. Brent’s commitment to achieving the best version of himself in what he is doing has garnered him with so many accolades including the American Association of Orthodontists and American Academy of Periodontology prizes, the John K. Carver Prize by the ODQ (Ordre Des Dentistes du Québec) and the Dr. James EG Harrison Faculty Scholarship. These accolades underscore his excellence and commitment. Know more about him at orthooutaouais.ca
Dr. Brent Cote
