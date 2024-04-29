Community Action of Napa Valley Announces Grand Opening of New Napa Food Bank Facility
Community Action of Napa Valley operates the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels for Napa County, Wellness on Wheels, and two licensed pre-schools for low-income students.
The new facility, located at 938 Kaiser Road in Napa, expands the Food Bank's capacity to 18,000 sq/ft
This new facility will allow us to better serve the needs of our community and continue our mission of promoting and encouraging self-sufficiency among the most vulnerable members of our community.”NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Napa Food Bank facility on May 7th, 2024. The celebration and ribbon cutting is open to the public from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, allowing community members to tour the new facility and learn more about CANV's mission and programs.
Established as the primary provider of food for low-income individuals, families, and nonprofits in Napa County, CANV has been a vital resource for the community since 1965. In 2021, CANV was one of 11 food banks to receive a capacity-building grant from the State of California. With this award, CANV was able to place a down payment to purchase a building that meets all of the community's needs.
The new facility, located at 938 Kaiser Road in Napa, expands the Food Bank's footprint from 10,000 sq/ft to 18,000 sq/ft, allowing for the consolidation of operations. This means the Food Bank, CANV Food Pantry, and Meals on Wheels will all be housed together in a centrally located facility. Additionally, the facility will serve as a centrally located depot for the 40 agencies that receive food to re-distribute, and it will provide easier access for trucks to load food for distribution to the seven satellite food pantries. The new facility will also have the ability to store more food, a critical need as food distribution has almost doubled since before the pandemic.
"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Napa Food Bank facility and invite the community to join us for this exciting event," said Drene Johnson Executive Director of CANV. "This new facility will allow us to better serve the needs of our community, be a stronger first responder during emergencies, and continue our mission of promoting and encouraging self-sufficiency among the most vulnerable members of our community."
About Community Action of Napa Valley: Community Action of Napa Valley is focused on ensuring that all families and individuals have equal opportunity to access community resources that lead to and support self-sufficiency. Today, CANV operates the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels for Napa County, Wellness on Wheels, and two licensed CANV Kids preschools for low-income students. In accomplishing its mission, CANV distributes over 3.2 million pounds of food annually through the Food Bank, helps over 31,000 people each year through its programs, and distributes over 1.6 million meals each year.
