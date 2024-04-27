Celebrating the best of LR

On April 22, at 6:30 p.m. students from all walks of campus life gathered in P.E. Monroe Auditorium to celebrate “A Night to Remember,” at the revamped 2024 Student Life Awards Ceremony.

“The Student Life Awards ceremony is an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to come together to honor the out-of-classroom achievements and experiences of our students, organizations, and several supporters of Student Life,” said Harry Titus, Ed.D., dean of students. “Students wanted an experience that would allow them to be together, have a great time and celebrate each other.”

Seeking out and incorporating student feedback has been an ongoing objective for the Office of Student Life this year, and the new Student Life Awards format was the result of that feedback.

“Thanks to a student committee – made up of Demmi Ramos, Devin Osborne, Melanie Mora, Diego Sanjuan, and Caleb Knight – we heard the students’ plea to make this a bigger and more momentous occasion to highlight our amazing leaders and students on campus,” said Casey Stafford, director of student involvement and leadership. “Through the decision to combine the Red Carpet Event and the Student Life Awards Ceremony we created a night to remember for our students.”

The ceremony opened with socializing, snacks, mocktails and 360-degree photos in the auditorium lobby, followed by a sparkling program celebrating campus life and honoring those who work tirelessly to make Lenoir-Rhyne such a special place.

“We hope this event will continue the tradition of highlighting and encouraging student leaders to take charge of their student experience and to bring a spotlight to those faculty and staff creating space and time to further the LR student experience,” Stafford added.

Student Life Award Winners

Student Government Association (SGA) Emerging Bear Leader

Caleb Knight ’24

SGA Outstanding Faculty Member

Lindsay Weitkamp, Ph.D., associate professor of theatre

SGA President's Award

New SGA President: Isaac Riggs ’25

Campus Activities Board (CAB) Outstanding Staff Member Award

Kyle Bivens, student life area coordinator in residence life

CAB Student Organization Advisor of the Year

Shameika Stokes, DSW, assistant professor of human and community services

CAB Student Club/Organization of the Year

BEAR Team (Ballooning, Engineering and Rocketry)

Fraternity of the Year

Theta Xi Fraternity

Sorority of the Year

Delta Zeta Sorority

Greek Life Organization of the Year

Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity

Value of Belonging Video (Through the Center for Vocation and Purpose)

First Place: Vivien Becker-Peralta ’25

Second Place: Jeff Crippen M.S. ‘24, Emily Cleary M.S. ’24, Samantha Crum M.S. ’24, Yessi Escalante M.S. ’24, Rachel Negrone M.S. ’24, and Amanda Synder M.S. ’24

Third Place: Angela Morisette ’27

Resident Assistant of the Year

Berkeley Kelsey ’24

Brandon Lee Killingsworth Award

Diego Sanjuan ’24

The Brandon Lee Killingsworth Award recognizes the student who best exemplifies Brandon's enthusiasm, selflessness and passion for Lenoir-Rhyne in fulfilling the mission of the Office of Admission and Financial Aid.

Drs. John and Suanne Roueche Award

Jackson Owens ’25

This award is presented to a rising senior who demonstrates outstanding leadership traits and involvement in campus life. Funding for this scholarship is provided by the Roueche family.

Michael F. Riley Award

Josiah Edwards ’26

Named for Michael F. Riley, Ph.D., former associate dean of students and director of counseling service, this award recognizes a sophomore student who has worked for the betterment of the campus community through service and involvement.

Jerry Shaw Excellence in Programming Award

Alexis Romero ’24

Honoring the LR football legend, the Jerry Shaw Excellence in Programming Award is given to a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne community who has exemplified compassion and excellence in student programming.

First-Year Student Medal

Brick Bowen ’27

Given by the T. P. Pruitt family of Hickory, North Carolina, in memory of their parents, the medal is awarded each year to the freshman who is considered to be the most outstanding representative of the class in scholarship, participation in college activities, in strength of character and in general conduct and attitude.

Dean's Award

Chris Wilson ’24

Presented by the Dean of Students to a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication and selflessness in working toward the betterment of student life at the university.



