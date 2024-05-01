Blackburn College Partners with Thesis to Cultivate an Environment of Innovation and Student Success
At Blackburn College, we are dedicated to providing our students with a transformative educational experience that prepares them for success in a rapidly changing world”CARLINVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackburn College, a distinguished liberal arts institution located in Carlinville, Illinois, has forged a strategic partnership with Thesis to propel its environment for innovation and encouragement and enhance student success initiatives. With a shared commitment to academic excellence and innovation, Blackburn College has selected Thesis Elements as its preferred Student Information System (SIS) provider to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
— Jason Cloninger, Dir. of Tech. Services at Blackburn College
Blackburn College is committed to providing underserved populations of students with an affordable and highly engaging experience. The implementation of Thesis Elements represents a pivotal moment in its commitment to providing students with an innovative and encouraging college experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and industry-leading Elements capabilities, Blackburn College will enhance the student experience, streamline administrative processes, and drive meaningful outcomes for its diverse student body.
"At Blackburn College, we are dedicated to providing our students with a transformative educational experience that prepares them for success in a rapidly changing world," said Jason Cloninger, Director of Technology Services at Blackburn College. "Thesis Elements offers the advanced features and comprehensive functionality we need to support our mission and empower our students to reach their full potential.” Jason went on to say, “Our in-depth review of Elements demonstrated that it is the right experience for the College now and for many years to come.”
Blackburn College has a proud tradition of academic excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to ensuring low-income and underrepresented communities have access to a transformative education. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume, earning a degree, and reducing their debt. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region, earning a top-ten ranking for social mobility. By partnering with Thesis, Blackburn College demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of educational innovation and ensuring the success of its students in an increasingly competitive global landscape.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blackburn College as they embark on their journey of institutional advancement and student success," said VP of Product at Thesis, Dr. Jennifer Beyer. "Thesis Elements is designed to empower institutions like Blackburn College to achieve their strategic objectives and drive positive outcomes for students, faculty, and staff. Together, we look forward to supporting Blackburn College in their pursuit of excellence and innovation."
Thesis Elements, launched in April 2023, offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to the needs of higher education institutions. With its user-friendly interface, customizable functionality, and cloud-
native architecture, Thesis Elements enables institutions like Blackburn College to optimize processes, enhance collaboration, and achieve their institutional goals.
For more information about Thesis and its transformative impact on educational institutions, visit www.thesiscloud.com.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US, and Canada, leveraging best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to empower faculty and staff to focus on their core mission. With configurable, modern, cloud-based systems, Thesis enables faster implementation and greater integration flexibility, allowing institutions to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities.
Thesis
+1 703-867-1393
