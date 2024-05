Lasering USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Aesthetic Biomedical® Inc.

MaryAnn Guerra, Founder & CEO Aesthetics Biomedical Vivace Ultra + Venezia Lift Skin Type 5 Skin Type 1 Skin Type 2

Two Technologies Combine to deliver unrivaled Facial Skin Rejuvenation

I’m thrilled to partner with Lasering USA to offer the most advanced non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment. Patients love the results and able to resume their daily activities with no downtime.” — MaryAnn Gurerra, Founder & CEO, Aesthetics Biomedical Inc

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen Howes, President / CEO of Lasering USA is excited to announce the partnership with Aesthetics Biomedical. No single technology can achieve all the results desired in treating the aging face.Enter, combination therapies. One multilayered approach that is shockingly good targets both the dermis and epidermis with no social downtime.This powerful combination of modalities pairs industry OGs: The top-trending RF Microneedling treatment VivaceUltra Vision and the innovative MiXtoPro Venezia Lift, a hybrid non-ablative & ablative CO₂ fractional laser treatment.Two proven technologies, fractional CO₂ and RF microneedling when combined deliver unequaled facial skin rejuvenation when combined. The VivaceUltra Vision’s ultrasound Vision handpiece precisely measures the skin thickness to accurately select the depth of needle penetration.The MiXtoVenezia Lift features a patented system using CW Chopped emission delivering greater heat to the epidermis and dermis over conventional CO₂ laser systems.This innovative combination improves clinical outcomes, efficacy and patient satisfaction.Key features and benefits of the VivaceUltra Vision /Venezia Lift TreatmentPrecision - VivaceUtraVision using proprietary Ultrasound technology precisely measure skin thickness in all areas of the face. Personalized treatment depth to the desired tissue layer can be predetermined.Gold Standard – CO₂ lasers have long been considered the gold standard for skin resurfacing. Venezia Lift delivers CO₂ energy to the skin with patented non-ablative technology. Combination – Both technologies work in unison to turn back the clock on the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and dyschromia. At the same time, they can increase skin tone, brightness and texture.All Skin Types - The Vivace Ultra Vision + MiXto Pro Venezia Lift combination treatment is safe and desirable for all skin types - 1 to 6.No Social Down Time – VivaceUltra Vision and the MiXtoPro Venezia Lift are desirable non-invasive technologies with no social downtime.For those interested, MaryAnn encourages providers and patients to explore VivaceUltraVision further by visiting their website at www.aestheticsbiomedical.com . Additionally, they can be contacted by email mmarch@aestheticsbiomedical.com or phone at 1-585-484-0058.The combination of the MiXtoVenezia Lift CO₂ laser and VivaceUltraVision represents a significant advancement in cosmetic treatment, offering a convenient, safe and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with conventional CO₂ laser treatments.

