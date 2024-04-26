Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Visiting Milan, Italy (July 13-14, 2024); Event Information Guide

Popular world concert tour coming to San Siro Stadium

MILAN, ITALY, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan will be a key stop on the upcoming European leg of international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time and the first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also one of Europe’s best concerts of 2024.

The performances are sure to be one of Milan’s top upcoming events; here’s the key information:

Dates: July 13-14, 2024

Location: San Siro Stadium, Piazzale Angelo Moratti, 20151 Milano MI, Italy

Expected capacity: 75,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Paramore

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Bag policy: Typically, only small bags A4 size or smaller are permitted after a security check; check with the official guidance contact below.

Public transport: The arena is accessible by public transportation.

Underground:

Line 5 (Purple) – Stop: San Siro Stadio

Bus:

Line 49 from Piazza Tirana – Stop: Via Harar

Tram:

Line 16 from Piazza Fontana – Stop: Piazzale Axum terminal

Driving: Parking is available on site or nearby. The stadium parking map can be found at: https://www.sansirostadium.com/en/stadium/Mappe.

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, San Siro Stadium staff can be contacted at: https://www.sansirostadium.com/en/contacts.

