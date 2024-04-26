Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty Eight Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/CS/HB 613 – Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies

CS/CS/HB 1171 – Schemes to Defraud

CS/CS/HB 1181 – Juvenile Justice

CS/CS/HB 1389 – Digital Voyeurism

CS/CS/HB 159 – HIV Infection Prevention Drugs

CS/CS/HB 7013 – Special Districts

CS/CS/HB 917 – Career and Technical Education

CS/HB 1031 – Debt Relief Services

CS/HB 1281 – Interception and Disclosure of Oral Communications

CS/HB 1425 – Juvenile Justice

CS/HB 1569 – Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations

CS/HB 1653 – Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death

CS/HB 461 – Excusal from Jury Service

CS/HB 707 – State University Unexpended Funds

CS/HB 919 – Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising

CS/CS/HB 1007 – Nicotine Dispensing Devices

CS/SB 1616 – Electronic Access to Official Records

CS/SB 678 – Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program

CS/SB 758 – Tracking Devices and Applications

SB 1116 – Campaign Finance

SB 158 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process

SB 1688 – Career-themed Courses

CS/CS/CS/SB 86 – Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection

CS/CS/SB 1680 – Advanced Technology

CS/CS/SB 1704 – Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments

CS/CS/SB 564 – Young Adult Aftercare Services

CS/CS/SB 804 – Gaming Licenses and Permits

SB 548 – Public Records

###

