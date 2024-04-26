*Update* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft and VCOR
UPDATE TO PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Krystal Sharp
AGE: 38
CITY, STAE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/21/2024 at approximately 1644 hours, Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department located Krystal Sharp (38) on Eastern Ave in St. Johnsbury. Sharp had an outstanding warrant reference the theft at Kinney Drugs. Troopers were able to identify Sharp using CCTV still images and with the assistance of the public. Sharp was held on $100 bail at NERCC in St. Johnsbury.
Original Press Release Below
CASE#: 24A4001308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours, an unknown female stole a full shopping cart worth of items from Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury. The female suspect's identity is currently unknown and VSP is requesting the publics assistance in identifying her. Several pictures have been included in this press release. Tips can be made anonymously using this link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit