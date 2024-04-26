Submit Release
*Update* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft and VCOR

CASE#: 24A4001308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Krystal Sharp

AGE: 38

CITY, STAE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT                                          

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

 

On 4/21/2024 at approximately 1644 hours, Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department located Krystal Sharp (38) on Eastern Ave in St. Johnsbury. Sharp had an outstanding warrant reference the theft at Kinney Drugs. Troopers were able to identify Sharp using CCTV still images and with the assistance of the public. Sharp was held on $100 bail at NERCC in St. Johnsbury.

 

CASE#: 24A4001308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

 

On February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours, an unknown female stole a full shopping cart worth of items from Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury. The female suspect's identity is currently unknown and VSP is requesting the publics assistance in identifying her. Several pictures have been included in this press release. Tips can be made anonymously using this link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

