Update* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft and VCOR

UPDATE TO PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Krystal Sharp

AGE: 38

CITY, STAE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/21/2024 at approximately 1644 hours, Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department located Krystal Sharp (38) on Eastern Ave in St. Johnsbury. Sharp had an outstanding warrant reference the theft at Kinney Drugs. Troopers were able to identify Sharp using CCTV still images and with the assistance of the public. Sharp was held on $100 bail at NERCC in St. Johnsbury.

Original Press Release Below