Traffic Shifts Planned for WYO 22 / WYO 390

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will shift traffic at the Wyoming State Highway 22 intersection with Wyoming State Highway 390 beginning May 1 to allow crews to excavate and install the rest of the wildlife crossing box under WY0 390. Crews will also be working to prepare and pour additional concrete pavement at the intersection. WYDOT does not anticipate significant delays but cautions drivers to travel slowly through the construction zone and pay attention to the adjusted traffic patterns.

Eastbound through-traffic on WYO 22 will remain in the new bypass lane. Eastbound WYO 22 traffic turning left onto WY0 390 will use an adjacent lane controlled by the signal.

Westbound traffic on WYO 22 will have access to the new free right turn lane before the light and will be shifted to the south side of the new signal pole. Southbound WY0 390 traffic traveling onto WYO 22 will be moved to the east but will still have dedicated left and right turn lanes.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of drivers and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, signals, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.