Carlie Hanson pays tribute with her heartfelt cover of Alice In Chains' 'Nutshell'

Carlie Hanson pays homage to the late lead vocalist, Layne Staley and Alice in Chains with her mesmerizing rendition of their classic hit “Nutshell”.
It is wonderful to see Layne's music live on with all generations, and the underlying message in his music continue to have such profound effects.”ONALASKA, WI, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming off a huge moment with her last single “Covering Faces”, vocal sensation Carlie Hanson pays homage to the late lead vocalist, Layne Staley and Alice in Chains with her mesmerizing rendition of their classic hit “Nutshell”. This release falls on the anniversary of Layne’s passing. This song offers a fresh perspective on the beloved grunge anthem, infusing it with her signature blend of raw emotion and musical prowess. This year also happens to be the 30th anniversary of Jar of Flies, which Carlie alluded to on the album cover!
— Nancy McCallum / Layne's Mom
“I grew up listening to all kinds of sick ass music. I remember my mom and sister blasting Alice In Chains on long drives when I was like 10. Not up until recently did I fall down a rabbit-hole of everything they have out there. Their MTV unplugged stunned me. I was so blown away and inspired to cover “Nutshell” in remembrance of Layne and Kurt. I want to thank Layne's sweet momma for allowing this to happen. I'm excited for the world to hear my lil version.”
Carlie Hanson's version of "Nutshell" is set to be a standout release offering young listeners a new gateway to a timeless classic. Carlie teamed up with Cover Nation to exclusively premiere Carlie live performance of the new single. The legendary Layne Staley’s mother, Nancy McCallum met Carlie and had some very kind words to say:
“It is wonderful to see Layne's music live on with all generations, and the underlying message in his music continue to have such profound effects. As Layne would say, 'I would love to be able to hug you all.'" - Nancy McCallum
About Carlie Hanson:
With each emotional, introspective song she shares with the world, Carlie Hanson reveals a little more of the out-of-placeness that has dominated her headspace over the last few years. That foggy feeling that’s all-consuming hangs heavy over the 23-year-old singer/songwriter's sophomore album Wisconsin, a deeply personal collection of songs detailing the homesickness that has plagued her since moving to Los Angeles from the home state that gives the record its title. LaCrosse, Wisconsin is where Hanson fell in love with music. Her sister blasted Avril Lavigne and Evanescence in the car, and she grasped that at a young age
As that love of music deepened, she recorded herself singing in her car, and, to her astonishment, it went viral. Producers took interest and she recorded some demos, like “Only One," which Taylor Swift included on her list of favorite songs in 2017. At 17, Hanson moved to Los Angeles. Despite early success with self-released EPs and her acclaimed debut album, Tough Boy, she felt out of place. Changing the trajectory of your career is a process, and Hanson documents much of it in Wisconsin. There are, however, glimmers of hope. The title track, for example, is about recalibrating how she feels about moving across the country. As Hanson becomes more confident in her artistry, she brings a little piece of the Midwest to Los Angeles, song by song.
