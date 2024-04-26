The ruling striking down Senate Bill 9 only applies to the five Southern California charter cities that were parties to the case: Redondo Beach, Whittier, Carson, Del Mar and Torrance. However, if the case is appealed, the appellate court’s ruling will apply to charter cities statewide, including San Francisco, Oakland and San José.
You just read:
California Law Letting Property Owners Split Lots to Build New Homes Is 'Unconstitutional,' Judge Rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.