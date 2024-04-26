Are California police missing domestic violence murders? New bill would let families review cases

A state senator says there’s a “hidden homicide” epidemic of killers making domestic violence murders look like suicides or accidents. Her bill would give families a right to seek an independent review of death investigations.
