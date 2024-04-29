Invacare Partners with Free Wheelchair Mission to Move for Mobility in May
The global fundraising initiative will provide wheelchairs to those in under-resourced countries worldwide.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invacare, a leading designer and manufacturer of mobility solutions, announced the launch of Move for Mobility, a global fundraising initiative in collaboration with its partner, Free Wheelchair Mission, located in Irvine, California, USA. The Invacare fundraiser will take place this May, across twenty participating countries.
During next month’s Move for Mobility initiative, hundreds of Invacare employees around the world will participate in a collective effort to support Free Wheelchair Mission’s work in providing life-changing wheelchairs to people living in remote communities with no access to mobility equipment. Invacare employees will take part by being active from walking, rolling, running, or taking up a physical team challenge, all to raise awareness and funds for this great cause.
As one of the world’s largest designers and manufacturers of wheelchairs, Invacare’s purpose of Making Life’s Experiences Possible™ continues to be a focus for all global employees. For over five years, Invacare has shared its technical skills and expertise to help with the research, design, and production of cost-effective wheelchairs for Free Wheelchair Mission. Together, in 2024, they will deepen their partnership by helping to raise funds for even more wheelchairs.
With an estimated 80 million people in the world in need of a wheelchair, Move for Mobility aims to make a real impact by raising funds to provide wheelchairs to many people with no access to equipment or even healthcare.
“By combining our joint resources and expertise, with our global partner Free Wheelchair Mission, we aim to raise awareness and help transform lives around the world. We look forward to taking part. I am personally very proud that hundreds of our employees have signed up to get active and support this cause,” stated Geoff Purtill, President & CEO at Invacare.
For every $96 raised, a new wheelchair will be donated, enabling people in remote communities to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.
Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission, also commented, “We are grateful and proud of the strong partnership we’ve developed with Invacare over the past few years and are excited to see their teams moving in May to help us raise funds and awareness to provide wheelchairs to those who are waiting for them. Together, we are excited to work toward a long-term goal to get wheelchairs to communities with no access to mobility solutions.”
For more information and to make a donation directly to Free Wheelchair Mission in support of the Invacare Move for Mobility, visit www.invacaremoves.org.
About Invacare
Invacare, tracing its roots to 1885, is a world leader in mobility and healthcare products for home care and long-term care, offering a complete range of personal assistance products. Its purpose of "Making Life's Experiences Possible" by providing users with precision-engineered products that ensure comfort, safety and an active lifestyle. Invacare puts users' needs first by constantly improving the design, performance, functionality, reliability, endurance and safety of its products.
About Free Wheelchair Mission
Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.4 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, nonprofit based in Irvine, California, USA, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. Their wheelchairs provide renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
