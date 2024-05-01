Fibergrate Composite Introduces Recycled Grit for FRP Surfaces
Safety and sustainability are hallmarks of new skid-resistant treatment
Using a recycled aggregate material for surface grit helps our environment by reducing waste and safeguards our dedicated plant workers and our customers during fabrication and installation.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has announced the introduction of its newest product surface grit for FRP applications. Recycled grit continues the tradition of workplace safety for slip-resistant fiberglass reinforced plastic grating but adds a new layer of sustainability and safety in the production process.
— Eric Breiner, President at Fibergrate Composite Structures
The National Floor Safety Institute estimates that slip and fall accidents (the second most common cause of industrial workplace injuries) cost businesses $70 billion each year in the United States. This is one reason Fibergrate offers slip resistant surfaces for flooring and stair solutions. The new material is designed to be integrally applied, cured, and sealed onto the surface providing excellent slip resistant footing.
- R&D Investment Resulted in Greener Building Materials -
Safety at work is also important during the production of materials like grit coatings for FRP. Darryl Moczygemba, Fibergrate’s Vice President of Manufacturing, heads up operations at the company’s Stephenville facility. He noted that the recycled grit initiative required a deep dive into research for a solution that would provide the high level of durability and skid resistance required while reducing the potential for silica exposure during the production process.
“Safety of our team members, customers, and end users is always top of mind. Traditional anti-skid products used on our surfaces work great, however they introduce a potential for silica exposure. To remove this potential risk, our team worked to identify and test safer alternatives. After a 5-year process of material and application testing, we are proud to introduce an anti-skid surface that minimizes silica exposure risks.”
- Building a Greener World with FRP Products -
As an added benefit, this aggregate is a 100% recycled product. This makes Fibergrate’s grit surface both safe and highly sustainable. Eric Briener, President at Fibergrate Composite Structures, shared his view on what the latest evolution of FRP means for the organization and the industry.
“Embracing innovation is not just about progress; it is about taking ownership. I am proud to say that we are Building the World to Last® and have woven sustainability into the fabric of our operations. Using a recycled aggregate material for surface grit not only helps our environment by reducing waste but also safeguards the well-being of our dedicated plant workers and our customers who might fabricate the product during an installation. In every fiber of our business, we are threading a future that is not just strong and resilient, but one that leaves a positive impact at every step.”
About Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc.
For over 50 years, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has been a worldwide leader in manufacturing and supplying durable fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products and engineered solutions for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Fibergrate is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with sales offices and service locations around the world. The company has two manufacturing and fabrication facilities in Stephenville, Texas; Oshawa, Canada; and Querétaro, Mexico.
For more information about Fibergrate, please visit our website.
Steve Ludwig
Fibergrate Composite Structures
+1 800-527-4043
steve.ludwig@fibergrate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube