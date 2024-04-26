CORRECTION* Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

The operator of Vehicle #2 was incorrectly listed as highlighted below, the correct name of the operator is Lawrence Thompson of Pownal, Vermont.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3001449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2024 at 1855 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewarts Shop

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bernard Pinsonneault

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lawrence Gates

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two car crash on US Route 7 near Stewarts in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was pulling onto US Route 7 from the Stewarts parking lot when it entered the path of vehicle #2 resulting in a collision.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result and the operators were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Rescue Squad, Pownal Fire Department, Williamstown MA Police, and Walt's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1074 (vehicle entering roadway)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

