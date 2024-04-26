*CORRECTION* Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
The operator of Vehicle #2 was incorrectly listed as highlighted below, the correct name of the operator is Lawrence Thompson of Pownal, Vermont.
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3001449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2024 at 1855 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewarts Shop
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bernard Pinsonneault
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lawrence Gates
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two car crash on US Route 7 near Stewarts in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was pulling onto US Route 7 from the Stewarts parking lot when it entered the path of vehicle #2 resulting in a collision.
Both vehicles were totaled as a result and the operators were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Rescue Squad, Pownal Fire Department, Williamstown MA Police, and Walt's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1074 (vehicle entering roadway)
