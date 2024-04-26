Weekly Traffic Update: April 26, 2024

UPDATE: Wisconsin St. to close at 6th St. for 6th St. improvements project

Beginning Monday, April 29, City contractors will close Wisconsin St. on the north side of 6th St. to complete a waterline installation in the area. Once the contractor is able to get the new line in, access to Wisconsin St. will resume. The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, May 3, pending weather or other delays.

Those needing to access Wisconsin St. on the north side of 6th St. will need to utilize W. 5th St.

E. 22nd St. closed at Mass. St.; Mass. St. lane closure

Beginning Monday, April 29, crews will close E. 22nd St. at the intersection of Massachusetts St. to perform storm sewer repair. One northbound lane of Massachusetts St. will also be closed in this area until the project is completed. E. 22nd St. will be closed to through traffic to allow residential access only.

The City anticipates this project to end May 3, pending weather or other delays.

11th St. Westbound lane to close from Indiana St. to Mississippi St.

Beginning Monday, April 29, crews from Evergy will close the westbound lane on 11th St. between Indiana St. and Mississippi St. for work associated with the 11th St. improvements project. Flagging crews will be present to ensure that KU buses and other traffic can be safely routed around this closure.

Traffic control will be removed by 4 PM each day and will only be in place on weekdays to ensure no conflicts with KU events, including graduation.

The City anticipates this work to end May 31, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org