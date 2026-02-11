Commissioner Sellers appointed to National League of Cities Community and Economic Development Committee

Commissioner Amber Sellers has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2026 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Commissioner Sellers was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness. In addition, the Committee leads efforts in support of federal grant programs that support these activities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kevin Kramer, Councilmember, Louisville, Kentucky.

“Lawrence is a community where creativity, opportunity and belonging go hand in hand,” said Commissioner Sellers. “Serving on the Community and Economic Development Committee allows us to elevate the voices of our residents at the federal level and advocate for policies that benefit our community. I’m honored to represent Lawrence and work alongside leaders from across the country to advance solutions that help cities thrive.”

As a member of NLC’s Community and Economic Development Committee, Commissioner Sellers will play a key role in shaping NLC’s federal policy positions, and will advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the President’s Administration and at home in Lawrence.

“The National League of Cities’ federal advocacy committees are the voice of America’s 19,000 cities, towns and villages to leaders in Washington,” said National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer, Councilmember, Louisville, Kentucky. “I am thrilled to work with Commissioner Sellers and look forward to supporting their goals and ideas as they serve on the Community and Economic Development Committee this year, helping to strengthen the partnership between local and federal leaders.”

This year’s Community and Economic Development Committee will be led by Chair Rick Carmona, Mayor, Terrell, TX; Vice Chair Cindy Silva, Councilmember, Walnut Creek, CA; and Vice Chair Justin Green, Councilmember, Broken Arrow, OK.

For more information on NLC’s Federal Advocacy Committees, visit: nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.