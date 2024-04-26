Upcoming Leadership Change for Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2024

The Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency (SHRA) will see a top leadership change as Erin Brady has made a personal decision to step back as CEO and will take on a new key leadership role within the Agency.

Terri Strunk has been selected as the new CEO. Terri has more than 30 years of experience with government and business and most recently was the Chief Fundraising and Public Affairs Officer for STARS. Terri was in the original final candidate pool in the extensive national search for the SHRA CEO position in early 2023.

Erin Brady remains fully committed to the agency in her new role as Vice President of Operations where she will support and collaborate with the new CEO, SHRA staff and health system partners. The leadership changes are effective May 1, 2024.

"Terri was one of the top contenders in the original applicant pool after a lengthy nationwide search a year ago," SHRA Board Chair Tracey Smith said. "As Board Chair I made the decision to revisit the optimal candidates from the original selection process to expedite the transition. I am confident that Terri and Erin's expertise will continue to guide the SHRA to further success in recruiting our valued health professionals."

"Erin's leadership has set the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency on a secure foundation over the last year and I'm really looking forward to working with her and the team to continue to support health care delivery across this province," newly appointed SHRA CEO Terri Strunk said. "I understand the challenges we face in a highly competitive global marketplace for health professionals, but Saskatchewan has a lot to offer and through collaboration with all stakeholders, I'm confident we'll be able to make significant progress."

"The Government of Saskatchewan thanks Erin Brady for her outstanding leadership and commitment over the past year with this challenging role in building and shaping SHRA," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "I look forward to continued positive results in our recruitment efforts in the coming months."

SHRA was established in 2022 as an independent Treasury Board Crown Corporation and is responsible for recruiting doctors, nurses and other priority health care professionals from within Saskatchewan, across North America and overseas.

The agency leads health human resource planning in collaboration with health care employers such as the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and Affiliates.

