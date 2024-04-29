New Made in the USA Cabinet Refacing Company Based in Florida
E-Stone USA Corporation, based in Sebring, FL, is excited to announce the official expansion of its newest product line, MillWURK™ Cabinets.
We couldn’t be more excited to now be manufacturing our own line of cabinetry and doing so in Sebring, FL was the natural choice.”SEBRING, FL, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Stone USA Corporation, based in Sebring, FL, is excited to announce the official expansion of its newest product line, MillWURK™ Cabinets. Already the worldwide manufacturing facility for the company’s etherium® By E-Stone surfaces, E-Stone USA is also now the home of MillWURK™ Cabinets. Employing state-of-the-art production, the company’s Sebring manufacturing plant is 160,000 square feet, or roughly the size of three football fields.
— Oscar Flores, SVP
Proudly manufactured in the USA, MillWURK™ Cabinets’ line of products includes RTF cabinetry, the perfect solution for today’s discerning homeowners. Featuring an ever-growing selection of solid and woodgrain colors, MillWURK™ will continually evaluate customers’ evolving tastes and regularly introduce new additions to the line.
Currently available in 17 different colors and 8 different door styles, MillWURK™ Cabinets come with a 5-year warranty and are non-porous and easy to clean and maintain.
Oscar Flores, Senior Vice President states “We couldn’t be more excited to now be manufacturing our own line of cabinetry and doing so in Sebring, FL was the natural choice. With our etherium® engineered stone, TREND mosaics and now MillWURK™ Cabinets, we truly are the one-stop-shop for homeowners’ renovation needs.”
MillWURK™ Cabinets is set for explosive growth in the market and Senior Vice President Leonard Harris adds “Demand for cabinet refacing grows every year in the US, and with our partnership with a major, nationwide home improvement and hardware chain, more customers than ever will have the opportunity to bring MillWURK™ Cabinets into their homes.”
MillWURK™ Cabinets are made by cabinet experts who spare no expense or attention to detail. Strict quality control measures at the manufacturing plant ensure only the finest and most durable cabinet products are produced. Additionally, new colors are regularly being added to always keep up with the latest trends in the market.
