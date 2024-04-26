Dive into Humanity: Book Releases by Author Ollie Marshall-Rico
Author Ollie Marshall-Rico unveils compelling books that delve into the depths of societal issues, human experiences, and personal growth.
From introspective poetry to poignant reflections on justice and spirituality, Marshall-Rico's releases promise to captivate readers with their raw emotion and thought-provoking narratives.
— Pacific Book Review
"Equality, Injustice or What?" published on November 21, 2022 confronts pressing issues of systemic injustice and police brutality. Drawing from real-life tragedies and personal experiences, Marshall-Rico sheds light on the injustices faced by marginalized communities. With unwavering honesty, she challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about power structures and societal responsibilities. This book is a call to action for accountability and reform in the pursuit of true equality and has garnered praise from Pacific Book Review. Gabriella Harrison says that this book provides a thorough examination of law enforcement in America, presenting both positive and negative aspects, particularly focusing on racism's lethal consequences and offering balanced perspectives, suggestions for improvement, and a poignant tribute to victims of police brutality, ultimately serving as a call for justice and societal change.
Marshall-Rico's poignant memoir published on November 27, 2022, "Surviving The Stain Of Losing My First Love," has garnered acclaim for its emotional depth and thought-provoking insights. With a blend of spirituality and personal reflection, the author shares her intimate journey of love, loss, and resilience. Readers are drawn into Marshall-Rico's narrative, experiencing the powerful storytelling that underscores the author's connection to faith and the healing process. Pacific Book Review, moreover, praises the author’s work for its compelling blend of non-fiction, spirituality, and relationship studies, highlighting the author's personal connection to faith as a pivotal factor in navigating loss and capturing readers' emotional investment.
In "Scattered Changes: Step Ladder Changes", published February 28, 2024, Marshall-Rico delves into the complexities of personal transformation. Through vivid imagery and evocative language, she explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, navigating through a sea of emotions from happiness to sadness, boldness to serenity. With each poem, Marshall-Rico invites readers to embark on an introspective voyage, embracing the inherent chaos and beauty of change. Christina Avina from Pacific Book Review expresses that in "Scattered Changes: Step Ladder Changes," author Ollie Marshall-Rico utilizes poetry as a coping mechanism to address societal events, emphasizing the interconnectedness of human experiences and the emotional impact of large-scale traumas, offering a touching exploration of society's response to adversity.
With a diverse range of experiences and a passion for storytelling, Ollie Marshall-Rico's books offer a unique blend of introspection, activism, and spirituality. Whether delving into the depths of the human psyche or confronting pressing social issues, Marshall-Rico's writing resonates with authenticity and empathy.
Ollie Marshall-Rico is a retired Newark Public School educator and former VISTA Volunteer with a deep commitment to community activism. She holds degrees in Sociology, Social Studies, and Special Education, and is a lifetime member of the NAACP. Marshall-Rico's writing reflects her dedication to social justice and spiritual growth, inviting readers to engage with the world around them with empathy and compassion. She also published four other books: The ABC Character Builder, Fire in My Bones, Commander in Chief (The 44th President), and Gaza Children Graveyard.
Marshall-Rico’s books are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
