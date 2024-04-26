OSA Weekly Update - 4/26/2024

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



CORRECTION: In last week’s update, I asked for your feedback on ways to lighten local government’s load when it comes to audits, compliance, and reporting. I gave you the wrong email address – I should have asked you to send your ideas to us at outreach@osa.state.mn.us. My apologies, but at least this gives me the chance to ask you again for your ideas. This summer, the OSA and a team of stakeholders will build a list of options for the legislature to streamline and recalibrate Minnesota’s local government oversight. Your ideas are welcome at outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Released: Pension Newsletter

The April Pension Newsletter was released. The Newsletter provides a legislative update and link to Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement amounts that were recently disbursed. The Newsletter also includes a reminder about the annual business renewal requirement to keep a fire relief association’s nonprofit status active and tips for completing the annual financial and investment reporting form filed with the OSA. Information about authorized administrative expenses is also included.

3. TIF: TIF Pooled Debt Form

In addition to filing an Annual TIF Report Form for each tax increment financing (TIF) district, authorities must also submit a TIF Pooled Debt Form for any outstanding pooled debt, if applicable. The forms will be made available in May and are due August 1st. Authorities that have new pooled debts should notify our office as soon as possible to enable the new form to be available when the other forms are posted in the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES).

To learn more, please visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Scrap and Salvage Proceeds

Public entities may at times receive money from the sale of scrap or other salvaged materials. This money is not “found” money that can simply be retained and spent by the department that controls the materials. Instead, the money must be treated like other public funds and promptly turned over to the officer of the public entity authorized to have custody of its funds, who in most cases will be the treasurer. This officer should then deposit those funds in the public entity’s accounts and entry into them into the accounting system.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

5. Job Openings