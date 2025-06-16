Statement from State Auditor Julie Blaha on Apprehension of Suspect in Shooting of Two Lawmakers - For June 16, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released a statement regarding the apprehension of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shootings of two lawmakers.

"I’m deeply grateful to the hundreds of law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly over the last two days to apprehend the suspect in the murders of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, and the attempted murders of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman. Their rapid, coordinated efforts brought justice and safety back to our state.

The grief I feel over the loss of Melissa and Mark is overwhelming. Melissa was not only a highly respected and trusted public servant and leader, but she was a friend, a colleague and someone who has left an enormous impact on this state.

My thoughts are with Senator Hoffman, Yvette, and their family, as they start their long journey to recover.

I also want to thank my local City of Ramsey Police Department for their initiative, consistent communication and for ensuring my safety over the weekend. Officers all across Minnesota conducted repeated wellness checks to all those at potential risk, demonstrating immense care and dedication to their profession.

This tragedy has shaken us, but it has also shown the strength we have when we come together. As we grieve and process, we must face it the way Melissa lived her life: With brilliance, wit and courage."

For any inquires contact Director of Communications Nadine Kottom-Dale at nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us or 612-391-7000.