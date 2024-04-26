Submit Release
Secretary Becerra Statement on the Proposed Menthol Cigarette Rule

This rule has garnered historic attention and the public comment period has yielded an immense amount of feedback, including from various elements of the civil rights and criminal justice movement. It’s clear that there are still more conversations to have, and that will take significantly more time.

