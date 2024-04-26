NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 19 , 2024

31 Mississippi schools earn the Military Star School Designation for 2024-26

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has named 31 schools as 2024-26 Military Star Schools. This designation recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

Military Star Schools must meet specific requirements that address the unique needs of military students and families. These include appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families, providing student-led transition services and peer support, ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families, and publicly recognizing service members and their families.

Gov. Tate Reeves established the Military Star School program in February 2022 through Executive Order 1561, making Mississippi one of 31 states at that time with a formal program to recognize schools that support military families. In 2023, 61 schools earned the designation for 2023-25.

The Military Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. Military-connected refers to children of service members on active duty and in the National Guard and Reserves.

The Military Star School designation remains in effect for two years. Schools can reapply to maintain the designation. New schools can apply to receive the designation in 2025.

