DSB Highlights Activities for National Small Business Week/Month 2024

DOVER, DE – There are nearly 28-thousand small businesses in the State of Delaware, providing over 227-thousand jobs which is over half of the state’s workforce. Each year, the month of May is set aside as a special time to celebrate small businesses, their courage, community efforts, and hard work. The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is highlighting activities that do this taking place during National Small Business Month, and National Small Business Week (NSBW April 28 – May 4, 2024).

“Small businesses are an important part of economic development in Delaware,” said Governor John Carney. “They bring jobs and a sense of community to every corner of our state. I thank the Division of Small Business for all that they do to support this important industry in Delaware.” Governor Carney also signed a proclamation acknowledging May as Small Business Month in Delaware.

“Our small businesses not only generate dollars that are reinvested right here in our local communities, but also approximately $12 billion dollars in wages,” said Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock. “We take this month as an opportunity to recognize their significant contribution to Delaware’s economy.” DSB is a Division of the Department of State.

“We’re proud of the role we play in supporting small businesses and appreciate the hard work of all of our staff, including the Office of Supplier Diversity and Tourism Office as well our many partners that help make up the state’s small business ecosystem in,” said DSB Director Regina Mitchell. In Delaware, small businesses account for approximately 98% of all businesses.

DSB has created a landing page on its website with information and resources for small business owners at de.gov/smallbizmonth. Resources include a social media toolkit, fliers, and also logos in English and Spanish, with more Spanish materials to come.

Here are activities planned for Small Business Week and Month:

• To kick off Small Business Week, DSB and SizeUp are holding a free virtual webinar on how to use its free business analytics and marketing tool, SizeUp Delaware, on Monday April 29th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. The webinar is free. You can register here. SizeUp Delaware is an online platform that works for both starting and existing businesses see how they compare to others in their industry, do a demographic analysis on consumers and the workforce in their area, and helps them narrow down their customer base and how to market to them.

• DSB and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are co-hosting a webinar for small business owners about the SSBCI federal loan program on April 30, from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Register for the webinar at: State’s Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Information Session (delawaresbdc.org). State’s Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Information Session (delawaresbdc.org). SSBCI is aimed at supporting both small and early-stage businesses who are having challenges getting a traditional bank loan, as well as those that are owned by socially and economically disadvantaged persons.

• Another resource for small business owners is the U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE’s NSBW Virtual Summit April 30 – May 1. The event is free, but registration is required for this two-day event. For more information visit the Summit website.

• The Division will host a social media webinar for small business owners on Monday May 13, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. titled “Social Media for Solopreneurs.” The presenter will be Caroline Hermance, Communications Director for the Delaware’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), one of DSB’s key partners. Click here to register for the webinar or visit de.gov/smallbizmonth to view the registration link and QR Code.

• DSB is coordinating two activities related to its flagship small business funding initiative – the EDGE grant competition. The Spring 2024 EDGE pitch competition will be May 1 and 2, at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, and the Spring 2024 EDGE awards ceremony will be later in the month.

Lastly, DSB will be rolling out a series of social media posts and videos called “Get to Know DSB”. The goal is to increase awareness of the free services that DSB provides to small business owners year-round, and available funding and program opportunities. Many of the videos will feature small business owners providing testimonials regarding how DSB helped them start or grow their businesses.

Here are ways you can support small businesses in Delaware year-round:

• Purchase goods and services from local stores, companies or even farmers markets

• Purchase gift cards from small businesses for friends and family

• Give positive reviews for a good experience or a shout out to your favorite small business on social (and tag them when you do!)

• Share their posts on your page to amplify their business

• Attend local events held at small businesses, or farmers markets, craft fairs, or community festivals where small businesses often showcase their products or services

By supporting small businesses in Delaware, you help the owner pursue their dreams, and strengthen the First State’s economy.

Are you looking to start or grow your own small business? Check out our free services, programs and funding opportunities at business.delaware.gov. Not sure where to start or go next? Connect with one of our four Regional Business Managers listed on the DSB homepage for support today!

###