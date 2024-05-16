Governor Carney Signs Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney issued the following statement on Thursday after signing Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2:

“As I said in my State of the State Address, reducing gun violence in our communities is a shared priority, and we’ve made progress these past seven years. We have banned assault weapons, bump stocks, and high-capacity magazines. We’ve passed red flag laws and prevented straw purchases. And signing this piece of legislation is another important step forward to help keep our communities safe. Thank you to the Members of the General Assembly for passing this legislation. I also want to thank bill sponsors Senate Majority Whip Tizzy Lockman and House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown, as well as Attorney General Kathy Jennings for their leadership on this legislation— along with the many advocates who have supported gun safety efforts in our state.”