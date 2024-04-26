Detroit VA Medical Center now offers Tele-Emergency Care services for local enrolled Veterans
Veterans are encouraged to make the call before the trip to the ER for minor issues.
While Veterans with life-or-limb-threatening injuries or illnesses should go to an in-person emergency room or call 911, tele-EC can serve Veterans with a wide variety of conditions.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the addition of tele-emergency care services for enrolled Veterans in the Metro-Detroit area. Enrolled Veterans can access this new service by dialing the Detroit VA Medical Center at (313) 576-1000 and pressing “3,” effective immediately. Medical triage staff are available 24/7 and will guide the Veteran to the appropriate level of care, including tele-emergency care.
Tele-emergency care (tele-EC) offers Veterans many of the same services they can receive in a traditional emergency room, but from the comfort of their own home. This helps prevent the Veteran from having to drive in, potentially wait for hours in a waiting room, minimizes exposure to illnesses from other patients, etc. There is also no co-pay for these services. Further, choosing to utilize the VA for emergency care, whether through the tele-EC or in-person services, ensures a smooth continuity of care as the Veteran’s medical providers will already have access to the Veteran’s full medical record.
While Veterans with life-or-limb-threatening injuries or illnesses should go to an in-person emergency room or call 911, tele-EC can serve Veterans with a wide variety of conditions, including:
• Cough, cold, flu, and COVID symptoms
• Sore throats
• COPD and asthma flares
• Eye redness and irritation
• Tick and other insect bites
• Skin infections
• Minor allergic reactions
• GI illnesses
• Urinary tract infections
• Gout flares
• Muscle sprains/strains
