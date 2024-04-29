Netgate TNSR Software Now Approved By AWS Foundational Technical Review
As a result of passing the FTR process for TNSR software, AWS recognizes Netgate for its technical expertise at the Differentiated Partner level.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, is pleased to announce that TNSR® High-Performance vRouter & VPN Concentrator software has been approved under the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process. The FTR process allows AWS Partners, like Netgate, to confirm that their development processes are aligned with AWS best practices in security, reliability, and operational excellence. These practices ensure the best possible customer experience when using Netgate products on AWS.
What is the AWS FTR?
The Amazon Web Services Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process ensures that products running on AWS are developed in alignment with six guiding principles or best practices in mind: operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, efficiency, cost optimization, and sustainability. These concepts provide the customer with the best possible user experience when using AWS Partner products on the cloud.
Benefits of Network Security in the Cloud
The opportunity to benefit from AWS economies of scale and simplify on-premises infrastructure are compelling reasons for organizations to switch to the cloud. Whether they want to enjoy the ability to scale capacity up and down automatically, simplify their data storage needs, decrease capital expenditures (and convert “capex” to operating costs, or “opex”), increase their global reach, or stop estimating capacity, there are many advantages of cloud usage. Combine this migration with the need to securely connect mobile users, on-prem to cloud, or cloud to cloud, and an increasing demand for high-performance VPN concentrators and routers can be seen.
Netgate’s TNSR software delivers high-performance routed site-to-site and remote access VPNs via IPsec or WireGuard® – ideal for edge, cloud, and multi-cloud connectivity. Many people are familiar with TNSR software on Netgate secure router appliances, ISOs, and VMs. TNSR software is also available on the AWS cloud.
Highlights of TNSR Software on AWS
▪️ Performance: AWS VPN tunnels are limited to 1.25 Gbps of throughput. There are other limits as well, such as maximum customer gateways, and connection count. While customers may create multiple tunnels and leverage ECMP to overcome this limit, this can get complicated at scale and adds to the connection count. Also, there is no guarantee of equal distribution depending on the 5-tuple hash flows of customer traffic. TNSR software performance scales based on the underlying hardware and network. Right-sizing CPU and memory allows the software to achieve significantly higher performance. TNSR is offered based on the number of tunnel terminations needed, which means maximum performance at a minimal cost.
▪️ Features: Customers can use all standard BGP attributes to control traffic flows between their locations and the AWS edge. Users can leverage route filtering, community strings, route maps, etc. The VPN connection may be IPsec or WireGuard®. Customers may also use OSPF between the branch and AWS TNSR Edge.
▪️ Manageability: There are multiple ways to manage TNSR software, including the Command Line Interface (CLI), RESTCONF API, and Graphical User Interface (GUI). TNSR software configuration through CLI and RESTCONF API enables product management by IT automation platforms like Ansible®, SaltStack®, Puppet®, or Chef™. The RESTCONF API enables both automation and orchestration. TNSR software can export data to Prometheus, ERSPAN, and IPFIX, allowing customers to use their existing on-site & cloud-hosted monitoring solutions. Using the same configuration commands across platforms streamlines operations. TNSR also supports SNMP. Netgate chose to support SNMP in TNSR as it collects, organizes, and sends data from various devices for network monitoring, assisting with fault identification and isolation, and is deployed almost everywhere.
▪️ Cost: Customers can achieve significant cost savings using TNSR High-Performance Router & VPN Concentrator. The product is priced based on the number of VPN connections, with a discount for one-year and multi-year contracts. There are no additional TNSR data processing fees (AWS charges for some data transfers). Visit Netgate’s Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Blog to learn more.
“Netgate approaches product development with best practices and the customer experience in mind. As a result of passing the FTR process for TNSR software, AWS recognizes Netgate for its technical expertise at the Differentiated Partner level. This confirms our development efforts and dedication to the customer experience.” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
To learn more about TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator on AWS, go to the AWS Marketplace. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software – the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
