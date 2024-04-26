Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Visiting London (June 21-23 & August 15-20, 2024); Event Information Guide

Popular world concert tour making two stops at Wembley Stadium

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London will be a key stop on international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour and is the only European city to receive two separate visits. The Eras Tour is the highest grossing concert tour of all-time and first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also the biggest concert tour of 2024 expected to rival or surpass top European music festivals in attendance numbers.

Here’s the key information for one of the more popular offerings on the London upcoming event calendar:

Dates: June 21-23 & August 15-20, 2024

Location: Wembley Stadium, London HA9 0WS, United Kingdom

Expected capacity: 80,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Paramore

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Bag policy: Each attendee can only bring one small bag, and it must not be bigger than A4 size: Height 297mm (11.7 inches); Width 210mm (8.27 inches); Depth 210mm (8.27 inches). Please note this is the overall bag size. Bags that are half full and folded over to reduce their size will not be accepted. (https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/restricted-bag-policy)

Public transport: The stadium is accessible by public transportation.

Coach:

National Express offers direct services to Wembley from more than 55 locations around the United Kingdom.

Train & Tube:

Wembley Park Station (London Underground Jubilee and Metropolitan lines)

Wembley Stadium Station (Chiltern Railways)

Wembley Central Station (London Underground Bakerloo line, London Overground, London Midland and Southern lines)

Bus Routes:

18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483

Driving: Parking is available on site or nearby. However, reserving your parking spot early will be critical due to high demand. https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/getting-to-wembley/parking-at-wembley

Accessibility information for disabled persons can be found here: https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/disabled-services-and-accessibility .

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Wembley Stadium staff can be contacted at: https://help.wembleystadium.com/support/tickets/new

