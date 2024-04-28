H2Ocean Contributes to the VI Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference
H2Ocean Highlights Natural Oral Care Products for Cancer Survivors at the VI Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference
H2Ocean patented all natural mineral enriched sea salt mouthwash has shown promising results in mitigating chemo mouth symptoms, contributing to improved quality of life for cancer survivors.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Ocean, a global leader in natural sea salt based oral care products, participated in the VI Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference held on October 2-3, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. Organized by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), the conference served as a platform for showcasing significant advancements in cancer research, prevention, and product development.
— Eddie Kolos, CEO
The event brought together over 60 speakers from national and international institutions, including renowned figures such as Dr. Doug Lowy, Deputy Director of the National Cancer Institute, and Dr. John Carpten, Chief Scientific Officer at City of Hope. Professionals, scientists, doctors, and researchers from key academic institutes and companies across Texas and beyond gathered to exchange insights and the latest findings in the fight against cancer.
As an exhibitor at the conference, H2Ocean seized the opportunity to present its pioneering approach towards managing the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, and Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, engaged with attendees in discussions about the role of H2Ocean Healing Rinse (natural sea saltwater mouthwash) in managing the oral side effects associated with cancer treatment.
During the conference, H2Ocean distributed samples of its natural sea salt mouthwash, allowing attendees to experience the benefits firsthand. Eddie Kolos and Dr. Rajiv Saini also had an engaging discussion with Wayne Roberts, CEO of CPRIT, explaining the unique properties of the Red Sea salt based natural mouthwash and its unique potential to aid cancer survivors in their journey to recovery.
"Oral care plays a crucial role in the journey of cancer patients and survivors. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy often result in oral complications such as mouth sores and dry mouth, making it essential to provide effective natural oral care solutions for managing these side effects," emphasized Eddie Kolos. "By providing natural, preservative free alternatives like our Red Sea salt based mouthwash, H2Ocean is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for cancer survivors," added Dr. Rajiv Saini.
CPRIT, established in 2007 through a historic $3 billion investment by Texas voters, plays a vital role in advancing cancer research, prevention, and product development. With an additional $3 billion approved in 2019, CPRIT has become a $6 billion, 20-year initiative, making Texas the largest state funder of cancer research in the nation. CPRIT's efforts focus on creating and supporting infrastructure that accelerates the translation of innovative cancer therapies from the laboratory to the patient, ultimately improving outcomes for individuals affected by cancer.
During the conference, Eddie and Dr. Rajiv continuously interacted with the audience and explained how H2Ocean’s unrefined, hand harvested sea salt based oral care products not only provide optimal oral care with scientifically proven clinical benefits, but H2Ocean oral care products are also exceptionally safe for individuals of all ages. They also highlighted how H2Ocean has been offering patented sea salt based oral care products that are sourced from one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems, the Red Sea.
Eddie, while discussing his product development journey with booth attendees, mentioned that “H2Ocean Healing Rinse is the original and first patented sea salt based mouthwash in the world.” Oral care products derived from organically harvested, unrefined Red Sea salt could play a significant role in relieving the symptoms of chemo mouth. Mineral enriched natural sea salt mouthwash would be gentle on oral tissues because it does not contain any colors, alcohol, fluoride, or chemical preservatives.
Scientific research has proven that Red Sea salt contains 82 trace minerals essential for supporting good health and fast healing. H2Ocean sea salt based natural mouthwash tremendously helps in mitigating the symptoms related to chemo mouth, such as painful ulceration, inflammation of oral tissues, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, metallic taste, bad breath, opportunistic fungal infections, and dental cavities. In conclusion, H2Ocean Healing Rinse is the best natural saltwater rinse choice for patients suffering from chemo mouth sores, with the added benefits of lysozyme and xylitol.
H2Ocean is continuously working towards innovating novel sea salt based oral care products that revolutionize oral hygiene practices and elevate the standards of oral care. "We look forward to collaborating with CPRIT and other academic research institutions to further advance research for managing chemo mouth in cancer care," said Eddie Kolos.
About H2Ocean:
H2Ocean is a global leader in providing patented, sea salt based natural healing products that are trusted by millions, clinically proven, and backed by science. Since 2001, H2Ocean has continuously innovated the skincare industry by developing all natural products that contain clean ingredients, including minerals, enzymes, and pure elements from the ocean. H2Ocean’s oral care products are focused to offering innovative natural solutions for cancer patients and supporting in their survivorship journey. With a focus on natural quality ingredients and scientific research, H2Ocean aims to improve the well-being of cancer survivors facing the challenges of the side effects of cancer treatment.
Eddie Kolos, CEO
H2Ocean LLC
+1 772-219-8183
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
H2Ocean Participation in the CPRIT's VI Innovation and Cancer Research Conference