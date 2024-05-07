H2Ocean Spotlighted at the 2nd International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities
H2Ocean Contributed to the 7th Annual UTRGV School of Medicine Research Symposium and the 2nd International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities
H2Ocean Red Sea salt based saltwater rinse, containing more than 82+ minerals, is the most safe, effective, and fast acting saltwater rinse for managing the oral side effects of the cancer treatment.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual UTRGV School of Medicine Research Symposium and 2nd International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities, held at the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) on February 9-10, 2024, was a great success, drawing stakeholders from academia, industry, the community, and healthcare to address the pressing issues surrounding cancer research and health disparities in minority underserved populations. Organized by the School of Medicine (SOM) at UTRGV, the cancer research conference aimed to identify solutions to bridge gaps in healthcare access and promote health equity globally.
— Eddie Kolos, CEO
The cancer research symposium served as a platform for researchers, clinicians, and community stakeholders from all over the United States, including several countries, to engage in discussions spanning two days, covering topics such as cancer research, treatment, and health disparities worldwide. With a focus on advancing scientific knowledge towards cancer research and fostering collaboration, the event facilitated meaningful dialogue and showcased innovative approaches to addressing cancer screening, diagnosis, and healthcare disparities.
The conference, chaired by Professor Subhash Chauhan, Director of the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research at UTRGV, featured over 40 notable speakers, including:
Dr. Michael Hocker, Dean, School of Medicine, Sr. Vice President, UT Health RGV
Dr. Erin Seeley, Director of the Mass Spectrometry Imaging Facility, UT Austin
Dr. Manal Hassan, Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Dr. Ryan Coll, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Tsai, Professor, Center for Translational Cancer Research, Texas A&M University
Among the distinguished speakers was Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, who delivered an insightful presentation on the significance of oral care in cancer survivorship. Dr. Saini's talk shed light on the challenges of "Chemo Mouth" and emphasized the importance of using the right saltwater mouthwash, such as H2Ocean Healing Rinse, which harnesses the natural mineral rich benefits of Red Sea salt, lysozyme, and xylitol to relieve oral symptoms associated with cancer treatment side effects and improve oral health for cancer survivors.
In addition to the enlightening presentations, attendees had the opportunity to explore a well-structured scientific exhibit hall, where H2Ocean showcased its innovative all natural Red Sea salt based patented mouthwash. Medical professionals and researchers learned about the unique benefits of Red Sea salt and the science behind H2Ocean's mineral enriched formulation, which combines lysozyme and xylitol to provide effective saltwater oral rinse for cancer survivors.
Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, personally engaged with attendees, providing valuable insights into the properties of different types of minerals in the salt and the refining processes that impact the salt’s efficacy. H2Ocean's participation as a Gold Sponsor further underscored its commitment to supporting cancer research and advancing healthcare solutions for underserved populations.
"We are honored to have been part of such a prestigious scientific event," said Eddie Kolos. "Our mission at H2Ocean is to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer survivors. Collaborating with the esteemed researchers and healthcare professionals at the UTRGV symposium aligns perfectly with our goals."
Dr. Rajiv Saini's presentation received widespread acclaim, with attendees praising its informative content and practical insights. As a token of appreciation for H2Ocean's contributions, Eddie Kolos received a "Plaque of Appreciation" from the conference's organizing committee, further highlighting the company's impact on cancer care. Eddie further mentioned that opting for a gentle, mineral enriched Red Sea saltwater rinse would be an excellent and safer choice for managing the chemo mouth symptoms.
With the conclusion of the conference, H2Ocean remains persistent in its commitment to supporting cancer research and improving the lives of individuals affected by cancer. By fostering collaborations and exploring new research opportunities, H2Ocean aims to play a pivotal role in enhancing cancer survivorship and promoting overall systemic health.
About H2Ocean:
H2Ocean is a leading provider of innovative Red Sea salt based oral care products, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by cancer. With a focus on natural ingredients and scientific research, H2Ocean's products are designed to address the unique oral health needs of cancer survivors, helping them maintain a high quality of life throughout their survivorship journey.
Eddie Kolos, CEO
H2Ocean LLC
+1 772-219-8183
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
H2Ocean Participated at UTRGV Cancer Research Conference