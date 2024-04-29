Medtronic and DePuy Synthes Lead U.S. Spinal Implant Market Amidst Surge in Market Growth

The market, driven by the growing over-50 demographic, is expected to maintain growth despite moderating rates.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the U.S. Spinal Implant Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including ​​traditional cervical and thoracolumbar (TL) fixation devices, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, VCF treatment, electrical stimulation and spinal surgery instrumentation.

MIS and motion preservation technologies are reshaping the traditional spine surgery market. These methods generally allow for shorter recovery periods, presenting a more cost-effective and efficient alternative for hospitals. The cervical artificial disc (CAD) market has seen substantial growth, where, the lumbar artificial disc sector has fallen short of expectations. Particularly impacted is the interbody segment, which is being revolutionized by advancements in minimally invasive surgical technologies.

Despite various challenges, the spine surgery market is expanding due to the growing demographic of individuals over 50 years old. With this population expected to increase, the market is projected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: Overall, the U.S. spinal implant and VCF market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2023. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach nearly $7 billion.

Technological Improvements: Several major market segments are witnessing significant technological advancements, driving increased demand. Innovations such as 3D-printed and titanium-coated PEEK IB devices, along with porous surface technologies, are enhancing the longevity and value of IB devices. Additionally, the advent of hyper-angulated plate/screw constructs in the semi-constrained segment is boosting demand and procedural volumes. This technology allows for convergent or divergent screw placement, enabling the use of smaller plates which has been proven to reduce the risk of adjacent disc disease.

Competitive Landscape: In the U.S. Spinal Implant market, Medtronic and DePuy Synthes hold the leading market share positions. Other leading competitors include Stryker, ZimVie, Globus Medical, NuVasive and a large number of smaller companies. The majority of competitors in the U.S. spinal implant market are small companies with market shares of less than 4% within their respective market segments.

For more information on the U.S. Spinal Implant Market, visit our report product page:

https://idataresearch.com/product/spinal-implants-market-united-states/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.