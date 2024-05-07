May 15th 2024 Albany Job Fair Features Extended Hours from: 2pm-6pm
The Albany Job Fair has scheduled a new time frame event from 2p-6p for the May 15th date.
The new time frame is in response to requests from both recruiters and job seekers for later hours so the employed job seekers can attend after business hours”LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany Job Fair has scheduled a new time frame event from 2p-6p for the May 15th date. “The new time frame is in response to requests from both recruiters and job seekers for a later event time frame so the employed job seekers can attend after normal business hours,” said Darcy Knapp, Event Director. The May 15th event will run from 2pm to 6pm and feature over 75 Recruiters. Job Seeker registration is not required.
— Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer
Sponsors for 2024 Albany Job Fair events include Frito Lay, Chick-fil-A, Hudson Valley Credit Union, eBiz Docs, and Bryant & Stratton College. You can interview and get hired the same day with many of the recruiters. eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can send your resume in now for early distribution, send to resumes@albanyjobfair.com Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews.
The Albany Job Fair has multiple dates scheduled for in person fairs for 2024. Happening: May 15th, June 5th, July 17th and October 2nd. All events are hosted at The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center in Latham New York. For your GPS the address is 400 Old Loudon Road Latham NY 12110. All Albany Job Fair runs from 9am to 4pm (except May which is 2pm to 6pm) and feature over 75+ recruiters. Many recruiters are interviewing on site and making same day hiring offers. Candidates can talk to recruiters from across the area, and seek out local and regional positions.
The Albany Job Fair is unique in that it features resume distribution whether you attend in person or not. Applicants can email their resume in prior to the event, and/or leave a resume at registration as they enter. All resumes are collected and scanned to be sent to all recruiters. “We usually distribute over 1,200 early submission resumes at each Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, Event Director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that promotes resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not.”
Job applicants are welcome to visit https://albanyjobfair.com for more information. Check out the Online Job Fair which offers links to all participating recruiters’ websites. On the Albany Job Fair website you will find resumé submission options, free zoom seminar session registration and an up-to-date list of participating recruiters. Recruiters can also sign up online to have a table at the Albany Job Fair. Job Seekers are not required to register for any of the Albany Job Fair events and the resume submission is always optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiting companies.
The May 15th 2024 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: NYS OGS, BFG Hospitality, NYS Troopers, Dept. of Corrections , NY Army National Guard, US NAVY, A New England Nanny, Teamsters Local 294, NYS Tax & Finance, Spectrum, Pioneer, Express Employment Professionals, Janitronics, Greene Meadows/Pine Haven, Spectrum Mobile, Upstate Services Group, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Albany Police Dept, City of Albany, Attentive Care of Albany, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, NYS DMV, Syracuse Utilities, LLC., Wadhams Enterprises, Inc., St. Mary's Healthcare, Mazzone Hospitality, RedShift, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, Saratoga National Bank, VP Supply Corp, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, NY CREATES, Price Chopper, FCI Ray Brook|Federal Correctional Institute, Trucking Association of New York, Columbia Memorial Health, Van Rensselaer Manor, Schenectady County Civil Service, MVP Arena|Albany Capital Center, NY State of Health, Health Research, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Unified Court System, The Grand at Barnwell, TSA, Bryant & Stratton College, Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Vanderheyden Hall, Charter Communications, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, NYS DOT, BrightView Landscape , Mclane Albany, Walrath Recruiting, Inc., NYS Office of Children and Family Services, AIM Services, Inc., New York State Department of Health, St. Catherine's Center for Children, Fresenius Medical Care, Garnet River, DiVal Safety, Culpeper Wood Preservers, Lithia & Driveway, DeCrescente Distributors, Gannett Fleming, Higher Education Consulting Services, LLC, Anchor Health Home Care, Office of the NYS Comptroller, Million Air, Ducommun, Glenmont Job Corps, and Spectrum.
DARCY KNAPP
Albany Job Fair
+1 518-872-1707
darcy@albanyjobfair.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube