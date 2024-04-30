Anura Empowers Users with Seamless Integration of Anura Direct in Zapier
Anura, a leader in digital ad fraud detection solutions, announces their integration with Zapier, expanding its accessibility and usability for all users.
Combining Zapier's user-friendly platform with Anura's robust fraud detection services is a game-changer for businesses.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura, a leader in digital ad fraud detection solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of Anura Direct with Zapier, expanding its accessibility and usability for users worldwide.
— Joe Rodichok
With the incorporation of Zapier’s intuitive automation platform, users can now effortlessly deploy and leverage zaps to harness the power of Anura Direct for detecting, analyzing, and acting upon fraudulent activity in their advertising campaigns.
The integration with Zapier is designed to be straightforward and efficient, enabling users to fully capitalize on Anura's cutting-edge fraud detection capabilities without the need for complex coding or technical expertise.
Key Highlights of the Integration Include:
• No Code Integration: Users can swiftly activate and configure Anura Direct within Zapier's user-friendly interface, streamlining the process of analyzing traffic across various channels.
• Comprehensive Support for Anura Direct: The integration provides full access to Anura Direct's features, including source and campaign tracking, ensuring no limitations in leveraging Anura's fraud detection capabilities.
• Pre-built Zapier Templates: Users can choose from a selection of over 14 pre-built Zapier templates, further expediting the setup process, or customize their own zaps to suit their specific requirements.
Joe Rodichok, Software Development Manager at Anura, emphasizes the significance of this integration for customers, stating, "Combining Zapier's user-friendly platform with Anura's robust fraud detection services is a game-changer for businesses. Whether utilizing pre-made templates or crafting custom zaps, it has never been easier to deploy and benefit from Anura's world-class capabilities."
For more information on how Anura's integration with Zapier can empower your business and enhance fraud detection efforts, please visit www.anura.io.
About Anura: Anura is a leading provider of ad fraud detection solutions, dedicated to equipping advertisers with advanced tools and technologies to combat fraudulent activities and safeguard digital advertising investments.
Linda McCauley
Anura
lmccauley@anura.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What is Anura?