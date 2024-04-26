Official Media Statement: Alligators in Waco

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has been monitoring a small number of juvenile alligators in the Brazos River at Waco over the past year. Alligators are not abundant in the Brazos, but the river forms part of the western edge of the species’ distribution in Texas and alligator sightings are not uncommon. TPWD spotlight survey data from Waco indicates the presence of six known individuals between one and four feet in length. For these subadult sizes there is no threat to public safety. TPWD is aware of the heightened level of public concern due to recent social media activity (video of a juvenile alligator illegally caught in a cast net) and heavy recreational foot traffic near the water.

Although alligators are ecologically important in many Texas aquatic ecosystems, they are naturally wary of humans and averse to disturbance from human activity. The juvenile alligators observed to date at Waco are still at an elevated risk for natural mortality from predation. TPWD encourages the public to help protect native Texas wildlife by not feeding wild animals in their natural habitat.

More information about the American alligator can be found:

TPWD: American Alligator Main (texas.gov)

TPWD: If You See An Alligator (texas.gov)

News Release: May 3, 2004: Authorities Suggest Ways for Living With Alligators — TPWD (texas.gov)