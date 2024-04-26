ACCIONA ENERGÍA AND THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION TO PLANT 30,000 TREES

THREE YEARS COLLABORATION - More than 80,000 trees have been planted, resulting in the removal of more than 38,629 tons of CO2

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía announced today its ongoing collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation for the third consecutive year, focusing on impactful reforestation, sustainable forestry, and watershed restoration initiatives.The most recent activity performed as part of this partnership is the planting of 30,000 trees at the Ohio Preservation Park, transforming former agricultural fields into flourishing forests. This action has taken place in the framework of a restoration project of Delaware County, and it represents a significant step forward in environmental restoration. Previously, these lands lacked biodiversity and suffered from depleted soil due to agricultural practices. This revitalized forest will not only provide a haven for local wildlife, but also provide an opportunity for adventure and solace to residents. The newly planted trees will offer essential shade on sunny days, ultimately, contributing to the community’s well-being by combatting urban heat island effect and reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses.Moreover, the benefits extend beyond shade and habitat restoration. The trees will play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, improving air and water quality, and enhancing soil health. Furthermore, they will establish a lasting legacy of conservation for future generations to cherish and enjoy.“Forests are crucial natural resources that play a vital role in improving the health of people and the planet. They clean the air, purify water, and provide a habitat for wildlife,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “There has never been a more important time for trees and we’re happy to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like ACCIONA Energía to help support our nation’s forest ecosystems.”Over three years, these collaborative efforts have resulted in more than 80,000 trees planted over 100 acres restored. These trees will sequester an estimated of more than 39,000 metric tons of CO2 and avoid 2.6 million gallons of storm water run-off over the next 40 years.“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the third consecutive year, as we work together to make a tangible impact on reforestation and environmental restoration efforts. Our collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation on this Ohio Preservation Park project exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and community engagement, as we strive to create a greener, more resilient future for all” says Joaquin Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energía.The partnership between ACCIONA Energía and the Arbor Day Foundation underscores the joint commitment of both entities to combat climate change and foster sustainable practices.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 13.5GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com