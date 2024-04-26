Small Business Week

Fraudsters use regular mail, telephone and email to scam individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals. Businesses should watch out for tax-related scams and implement safeguards. Know your risks and the warning signs to better protect your businesses and employees.

Remain vigilant against common scams targeting you as a business owner, ensuring protection against fraudulent activities. Visit Tax scams/Consumer alerts for up-to-date information.

contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Know the telltale signs of a scam and how to know if it’s really the IRS. Take proactive steps today to safeguard your business and employees, by implementing robust security measures such as using anti-malware/anti-virus software with automatic updates and enforcing strong passwords with multi-factor authentication. Ensure that you only enter personal data on secure websites (https) to prevent unauthorized access. For information on how to protect your business from tax scams, see Publication 5961, Protect your business from tax scams PDF .