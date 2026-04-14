IRS hosting free webinar to share last-minute tips for the filing season

IR-2026-51, April 13, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced it will be hosting a free 30-minute webinar for taxpayers and tax professionals to provide last-minute tips for filing season on Tuesday, April 14, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The IRS continues to work to ensure a successful filing season for America’s taxpayers and this webinar will offer information that last minute filers can use to file and pay on time. Highlights from the 2026 filing season, through April 3:

The average refund amount is $3,462.

About 98 percent of tax refunds have been issued electronically via direct deposit, out of a total of about 70 million refunds issued.

Over 98 percent of returns were filed electronically, out of a total of about 100 million individual federal income tax returns.

The average refund is up by more than 11 percent with total refunds now at about $242 billion.

There will be IRS experts providing details on multiple topics. Helping taxpayers is especially important this filing season to ensure they are aware of the taxpayer-favorable changes enacted last year as part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill. American families are seeing major financial benefits, in the form of higher refunds, as a result of several signature provisions of this landmark legislation, including:

No tax on tips

No tax on overtime

No tax on car loan interest

A special tax deduction for seniors, and

Permanent extension of several existing tax provisions that had been set to expire

The IRS encourages anyone who has not filed a federal tax return yet to electronically file and choose direct deposit if they are due a refund. IRS Free File is available to most taxpayers, but there are also other options like Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for Elderly (TCE).

The IRS provides assistance to taxpayers through multiple channels: online, over the phone or in person. Taxpayer Assistance Centers remain open with extended hours through the end of this month. IRS.gov offers a wide range of resources.

Please be advised that a Continuing Education (CE) credit will not be offered for this webinar, as this session is designed to provide general informational guidance for the public.

Registration for Last-Minute Tips