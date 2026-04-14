If you need more time to file, request an extension

IR-2026-52, April 14, 2026

WASHINGTON — As the end of filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers they can get an extension to file their federal income tax return until Oct. 15, 2026, but they must request the extension by April 15, 2026, in order to avoid penalties.

An extension provides extra time to file, not additional time to pay. Taxes owed are still due by April 15. To avoid or minimize penalties and interest, taxpayers should estimate their total tax liability, subtract any payments already made, and pay the remaining balance by the deadline.

Ways to request an extension to Oct. 15

Automatic extensions for certain taxpayers

Some taxpayers automatically receive additional time to file, even if they do not request an extension:

Members of the military on duty outside the United States and Puerto Rico receive an automatic two-month extension to file, until June 15. However, tax payments are still due April 15 to avoid interest.

receive an automatic two-month extension to file, until June 15. However, tax payments are still due April 15 to avoid interest. Taxpayers serving in combat zones generally have at least 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

generally have at least 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due. U.S. citizens and resident aliens who live and work outside of the United States and Puerto Rico receive an automatic two-month extension of time to file, until June 15. Interest will still apply to payment received after April 15.

receive an automatic two-month extension of time to file, until June 15. Interest will still apply to payment received after April 15. Taxpayers in certain federally declared disaster areas may receive additional time to file and pay. Those eligible do not need to request an extension. Information on the most recent tax relief for disaster situations is available on IRS.gov.

Payment options

The IRS offers several options to make a payment and get the automatic filing extension:

More information