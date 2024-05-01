PARK FINDER APP MAKES PLANNING A SPRING TRIP TO ONE OF PENNSYLVANIA’S 6,503 LOCAL AND STATE PARKS EASY
Park Finder Lets Users Choose from 72 Park Attributes to Plan Their Perfect Day --or Week -- Outdoors
The Park Finder is a unique tool that enables anyone to plan a fantastic day anywhere in Pennsylvania, built on their custom choices of where to go and what to explore.”STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Philadelphia residents Joel and Rachel Fishbein first got married, they took their yellow lab Montana everywhere with them, including on vacation. Back in 1993, that wasn’t so easy, as there was no handy guide to pet-friendly campsites. Not surprisingly, now there’s an app for that. The Park Finder, created by the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), can search Pennsylvania’s 6,503 local and state parks by amenity and location in seconds. One of the amenities you can search for: pet-friendly campsites.
— Tim Herd, CEO Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society
“We still spend a ton of time outdoors and travel with our dogs and sometimes our grown children,” says Joel Fishbein. “We love pickleball, outdoor yoga, biking, horseback riding and hiking. The ParkFinder makes it easy to find the right place for whatever we're in the mood to do outside and can help us find it near an interesting destination we want to explore.”
During covid, people packed their local parks as a way of getting exercise, dealing with boredom and fighting loneliness, with local trail usage sometimes rising by 200% per month. PRPS is encouraging people to maintain that good habit and get out. With April showers finally behind us, the Park Finder can help local residents, day trippers and long distance travelers discover the unique options available at each of Pennsylvania's 6,379 local and 124 state park.
“The Park Finder is a unique tool that enables anyone to plan a fantastic day anywhere in Pennsylvania, built on their custom choices of where to go and what to explore,” explains PRPS CEO Tim Herd.
The Park Finder app can be found on the good for you website, where PRPS highlights all of the good to be found and enjoyed outside in Pennsylvania’s local parks and interesting programs for the public offered by the Commonwealth's park and recreation departments.
“Not only can folks find their good by name, county, municipality, or proximity, they can filter among 72 amenities. Looking for a day on the courts, green or the water, it’s got that. If viewing nature from the back of a horse is more your thing, it’s got that, too. As well as amenity choices such as dog friendly, scenic views, big trees, camping, hiking, rock climbing, playground, bike rentals, mountain biking, wildlife viewing and natural wild areas, just to name a few. Those looking for an overnight road trip this spring will get help finding backpacking, tent camping, dog-friendly campsites and even yurts. Whether pursuing a favorite activity or engaging in a new quest, the Park Finder will help folks find it in one of our 6,503 parks.”
Good for You is an undertaking of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources to show the world all the benefits available in PA’s local parks and recreation. Pennsylvania is home to 6,379 local parks and more than 12,000 miles of local trails, offering so many ways for Pennsylvanians and visitors to get out and enjoy the good of nature alone and in community. To learn more about all of the good to be found in Pennsylvania’s parks, visit www.goodforpa.com.
