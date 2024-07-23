AS THE ADA TURNS 34, PENNSYLVANIA TOWNS ARE GOING BEYOND ITS REQUIREMENTS TO BUILD UNIVERSAL DESIGN INTO NEW PLAYGROUNDS

Parents of children who are nonverbal appreciate the communication board at Warminster's new community playground. Children learn ASL on equipment at Warminster's new playground There is so much good for everyone in Pennsylvania's parks

New Playgrounds Encourage Play Between Children With and Without Disabilities and Address the Needs of All Children, Including Those Who Are Neurodivergent

Parks and Recreation professionals are at the forefront of bringing Universal Design to playgrounds, informed by their interaction with children with differing abilities through the programs they run.” — Dan Hendey, Sr. Education Manager, Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society