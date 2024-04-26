Mark Lillard to Auction Revitalized Allen Foods Plant in Maryland
CORDOVA, MD — Lillard Capital is proud to announce the successful completion of a transformative redevelopment project at the Allen Foods distribution plant, a 100,000 square foot facility set on an expansive 80-acre site in Cordova, Maryland. This ambitious initiative has been spearheaded by Mark Lillard of Delaware, the seasoned entrepreneur and visionary behind Lillard Capital, who has dedicated the last two and a half years to turning this property into a pinnacle of industrial potential.
Originally acquired as a dormant site with significant infrastructural challenges, the Allen Foods distribution plant has undergone a radical transformation under the guidance of Lillard Capital. Mark Lillard’s approach was not just to rehabilitate but to re-envision the property’s utility and value. The site now boasts a fully functional water treatment facility, critical to supporting a wide array of industrial and agricultural activities.
The extensive electrical system overhauls have included the full restoration of power, with all transformers meticulously rebuilt and modernized to ensure reliability and efficiency. The property also saw the revival of five wells, enhancing the site’s sustainability and operational independence.
One of the project's highlights is the development of a vast water infrastructure, featuring a total of 10 million gallon holding features that are fully lined and insulated, complemented by six water tanks, totaling a capacity of one million gallons. This robust system not only supports large-scale operations but also positions the property as an ideal candidate for high-demand industries such as aquaculture and hydroponics.
Furthermore, the site’s electrical capabilities have been restored, with a 480-volt service featuring step-down transformers throughout the property. This upgrade caters to heavy industrial equipment and high-energy demands, making the property suitable for a diverse range of industrial and manufacturing purposes.
Interest in leasing parts of the property has been robust, with inquiries from industries ranging from solar farming, trucking, mushroom and micro greens farming, to more specialized ventures like hot mix asphalt plants, cabinet manufacturing, and building supplies distribution. The property’s large-scale loading dock and pre-stressed concrete infrastructure further enhance its appeal to heavy industry and distribution sectors. Moreover, the property is ideally set up for aquaculture, mirroring the state-run Joseph Manning hatchery in function and design.
In addition to these practical improvements, Lillard Capital has also prepared engineered solar plans capable of generating over four megawatts of power. This initiative not only promises significant operational cost savings but also aligns with Maryland’s clean energy goals, offering potential tenants or owners considerable environmental and economic benefits.
The strategic location, coupled with its extensive redevelopment, positions the Allen Foods distribution plant as a premier investment opportunity. The property benefits from significantly reduced tax rates, thanks to diligent negotiations, enhancing its investment appeal by decreasing potential debt service burdens for the new owner.
The redevelopment of the Allen Foods distribution plant represents a significant investment in the local economy, promising to create numerous jobs and boost economic activity in the region. The project also underscores a commitment to environmental sustainability through its integrated solar power and advanced water recycling systems.
Potential investors and interested parties are encouraged to explore the extensive work and unique potential of this property. Mark Lillard and his team are prepared to discuss the project’s details and the vast opportunities this property offers.
The strategic location, coupled with its extensive redevelopment, makes the property a cash-generating powerhouse with significant leasing opportunities. “We have diligently prepared this property to hand over to a visionary who can realize its full potential,” said Mark Lillard, founder of Lillard Capital. “The replacement value of such a property, coupled with the approvals required across multiple counties, makes this an unparalleled opportunity in today’s industrial market.”
In acquiring the property, Mark Lillard prioritized environmental compliance, conducting thorough, and expensive, first and second phase environmental studies. These investigations confirmed the absence of any environmental concerns, providing a clear pathway for development. This diligent approach has ensured that the property is not only compliant with environmental regulations but also offers unlimited potential for future developments. With a clean environmental slate, the possibilities for this site are boundless, inviting investors and developers to envision and execute a wide range of ambitious projects.
As the redevelopment phase concludes, Lillard Capital is excited to announce a landmark auction event on May 4th, managed in partnership with Fortna Auctioneers. This auction marks a first for Lillard Capital as it introduces a selection of prime properties to the market, showcasing a portfolio that promises significant investment opportunities.
The Allen Foods distribution plant stands as a highlight within this portfolio, offering an unmatched opportunity for industrial and commercial development. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this chance to own a fully upgraded and strategically enhanced property.
For those interested in a detailed exploration of the property's extensive upgrades and potential, comprehensive information is readily available. To inquire further, please reach out to Mark Lillard at Lillard Capital or Mike Fortna at Fortna Auctioneers. Each stands ready to provide detailed documentation and discuss the many benefits this property has to offer.
This unique auction event not only represents a significant milestone for Lillard Capital but also a rare investment opportunity in Maryland's commercial real estate sector. Do not miss the chance to partake in this event and potentially own a piece of this exceptional property.
