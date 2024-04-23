Mark Lillard Leads Lillard Capital in Monumental May 4 Property Auction with Fortna Auction
Showcasing Top-Tier Real Estate in Delaware and Maryland- A Pivotal Event presented by Mark Lillard.
We are proud to unveil this unique mix of properties, ensuring robust investment opportunities and economic growth.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lillard Capital, in a significant partnership with Fortna Auctioneers, is poised to bring to market an unparalleled selection of properties across Delaware and Maryland. This landmark event, scheduled for May 4, marks the first major auction initiative by Lillard Capital, spearheaded by founder Mark Lillard.
Exceptional Property Portfolio
The auction features a diverse range of properties, each selected for its unique characteristics and potential for high returns. Highlights include:
- Industrial Powerhouse: A 100,000 square foot industrial plant in Cordova, MD, complete with a full wastewater treatment facility, poised for large-scale operations.
- Prime Retail Locations: Grade A retail spaces in Delaware’s most trafficked areas, offering exceptional visibility and customer access.
- Fertile Farmland: Expansive, rich farmland in Centreville, MD, ideal for both established and emerging agricultural ventures.
- Waterfront Leisure: A picturesque marina in Crisfield, MD, offering a blend of commercial and recreational opportunities.
- Developable Land: Raw commercial plots in prime North Dover locations, ready for development into thriving business hubs.
- State-of-the-Art Collision Centers: Fully equipped, turnkey collision centers in West Dover, featuring brand-new, unused equipment.
Strategic Growth and Investment
“This auction represents a pivotal moment for Lillard Capital,” said Mark Lillard, CEO of Lillard Capital. “We are bringing to market a mix of high-potential properties that cater to a variety of business and investment needs. Our collaboration with Fortna Auctioneers ensures a smooth and strategic auction process, showcasing our commitment to quality and investor satisfaction.”
Lillard Capital is committed to leveraging its expertise to offer investment opportunities that are not only diverse but also strategically located and well-equipped to meet the demands of modern businesses and investors.
Auction Details and Participation
Interested parties are encouraged to view detailed property descriptions and auction terms at #Fortna Auctioneers. Registration for the auction is now open, with comprehensive support available through #Lillard Capital.
For additional information, please contact:
Mike Fortna, Director of Communications
Email: rbering@fortnaauctioneers.com
Phone: (717)821-6081
About Lillard Capital
Founded by Mark Lillard, Lillard Capital has quickly established itself as a key player in stock market analysis and real estate investment and development. With a focus on high-quality, strategically located properties, Lillard Capital aims to enhance the investment landscape in Delaware and Maryland, driving growth and delivering value to investors and communities alike.
About Fortna Auctioneers
Fortna Auctioneers, a leader in property auction services, collaborates with partners like Lillard Capital to orchestrate large-scale auctions that attract investors nationwide. Known for their expertise and innovative auction techniques, Fortinet ensures a professional and efficient bidding experience.
Conclusion
Mark Lillard and Lillard Capital invite investors and the public to participate in this monumental property auction, set to redefine investment opportunities in the region. For more information on the auction and to register, visit #Fortna Auctioneers and #Lillard Capital.
Mark Lillard
Lillard Capital
+1 302-535-0298
