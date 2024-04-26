H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe announced as Royal VIP on Film Festival Advisory Board by Festival President

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe on film festival board Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and his Andrea AJ Catsimatidis NYC Living Legacy Awards for Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia and Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe John Travolta welcomes Dr. Princess Antonia and Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe annually to Living Legends of Aviation Awards Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

Martina Webster and Dalea Faulkner Announced Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe as advisory board member with Oscar Family Icon Kat Kramer and other stars.

Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe is honored and excited to serve on the board of the prestigious Show Low film festival” — Robert W. Cabell

HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Show Low Film Festival has its 7th-year event this October 18-20 in the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona, USA. Run by the Mother/Daughter award-winning writer/producer team of Martina Webster and Dalea Faulkner - which recently released their Christmas Movie Hashtag Blessed on major streaming platforms, the event is in great hands.

They announced VIP and Royal board member, the German Prince, Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. The Prince added: “It is an honor for me to be invited and part of such an impressive and important film festival. I will give all my dedication, expertise and love to this new and important commitment in my life and work hard to support this amazing gathering of the A List of the film world!”, so Prince Mario-Max.

Spokesperson Robert W. Cabell added: “Prince Mario-Max is an ideal board member being a SAG AFTRA, Equity and AGVA performer himself and having hundreds of IMDB credits to his name. As working Royal and German Prince in Hollywood he is hands on to help in every way he can and contribute to this important festival. He is honored and his family Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe is excited. His father His Highness Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe or his Grandmother Her Royal Highness Princess Feodora of Denmark would have been so honored to see Prince Mario-Max rise and shine beyond the Hollywood Hills in California supporting the arts and service the prestigious festival board in Show Low.”

The Prince is expected to attend the festival in Person accompanied by his girlfriend AJ Andrea Catsimatidis the Royal Family office has announced.

Their motto for the festival is Mentor-Network-Connect. This year's event also will bring distribution opportunities to the attending filmmakers and screenwriters as well as a major announcement to be made by the film festival in a couple of months, which will only expand the festival. But that surprise will be shared in a later announcement.

This exclusive festival invites only the top 100 winners from across the globe to showcase their winning films or pitch their scripts, making it a must-attend event for the best in the industry.

Nestled amongst the tallest stands of Ponderosa Pines in the world, the festival celebrates filmmakers with not only screenings but distribution opportunities, top-shelf industry workshops, and fabulous networking parties. The highlight of this year's event is John Mc Tiernan, director of Die Hard, Predator, and Hunt for Red October to name a few will be mentoring the attendees.

Thursday, Oct 17th, most filmmakers arrive and are greeted with a “Meet The Films” event/party; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all-day screenings and pitches continue in four screening rooms at the eight-plex state-of-the-art WME Village 8 movie theater with nightly networking events and parties.

The awards ceremony is held on Sunday evening.

The festival has an esteemed honorary advisory board.:

Prince Mario Max of Schaumburg-Lippe, German Royal, Actor, Director and celebrity Host. He came on a mission. Taking Hollywood by storm. The always in demand German Royal, His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe (His family founded Hamburg, Lübeck and Kiel in Germany and grandma is H.R.H. Princess Feodora of Denmark, Europe's oldest Monarchy) is hosting every major Hollywood event, films for Warner Brothers, Endemol, BRAVO, VH1, CBS, ABC, FOX and NBC. He hosts New York and LA Fashion Weeks. And as award winning charity host he presents Galas from Rockafeller Center NYC to Sunset Boulevards DGA Theatre in LA. He is a fierce fighter for the rights of children, veterans and animals and supporting cancer patients. "My passion is Film and this Assignment to the Film Festivals Advisory Board is a Dream Come True, what better way to work in the industry!".

Hashtag: #princemariomaxschaumburglippe

Kat Kramer (actress and daughter of world-famous director Stanley Kramer).

Pete Wooster CEO of Sunset Entertainment LLC, Jeff Reynolds Producer CEO of Reynolds Productions.

Wolfgang Bodison, Actor, Director and Producer (best known for his role of Lance Corporal Harold W. Dawson in A Few Good Men).

Bev Moore Producer and CEO of Bev Moore Network and Radio Show.

Jimmy Star Producer and Radio Personality.

Festival attendees can not only watch the award-winning films but actually talk to the actors, directors or producers after each session. Asking for pictures and autographs is highly encouraged.

Celebrities are always present, and you never know who you will be running into, like Sir Earl Toon from Kool and the Gang giving an impromptu concert!

Selected Movies 2024

42 Seconds

Catharsis

Chopstick

Dos Brujas

Drive to Airport

Gunfight At

Deadman Wash

Help is...on the Way?

Housebroken

In Honor of a Purple

Heart

In Silence

In The Eyes Of The Prey

Jack Gets Even

Lady Doctor

Never Stop Living

Parking Spot

Postponement

Queen Lina and The Artemis Players Sacajawea, a Mother's Journey

Self

SOS Paperclip

The Accelerators

The Christmas

Stocking

The Cold Night The Foxhole

The Shifting

The Traditional

Plan

Theodore's Plate

These Friends of

Ours

Toget perspectise

Top Rated Industry Workshops

Free for registered Filmmakers with VIP All Access Black Pass - optional for the public at $30 each if space is available!

Featured Speaker & Recipient of our 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Legendary John McTiernan

John Campbell McTiernan Jr. (born January 8, 1951) is an American filmmaker. He is best known for his action films, including Predator (1987), Die Hard (1988), and The Hunt for Red October (1990). His later well-known films include the action-comedy-fantasy film Last Action Hero (1993), the action film sequel Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), the heist-film remake The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), and The 13th Warrior (1999). His last completed feature film was the mystery-thriller Basic, released in 2003.

Film Production Packaging and Financing

Pete Wooster is a Film Producer, Actor, and Writer.

Wooster was born in New Jersey where he was a member of the Dramatic Arts Society, began his acting career at 8 years of age, making his way to Off-Broadway stage work at the The Barn Theater including “1776”, “Fiddler in the Roof”, “Letter From Peking”, and “Damn Yankees”.

Co-founder and Executive Producer at Sunset Pictures with over 50 titles in 2 decades, Wooster shepherds projects from inception, development, packaging, and financing to marketing and distribution, including the cult classics “National Lampoon’s Cattle Call”, “Benny Bliss & The Disciples of Greatness”, “Born To Ride”, and the award winning festival favorite “The Unhealer”.

Most recently Wooster was the Development Executive for the historical sports drama “Sweetwater” starring Cary Elwes, Kevin Pollak, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss, and Everett Osborne, Produced in partnership with the NBA, filmed at Warner Brothers Studios with Universal Pictures releasing nationwide and HULU streaming.

Contact

https://www.seandillingham.com/classes

Improve your Acting Skills

SEAN'S BIO

As an actor, Sean Dillingham has appeared in over 200+ commercials and 95+ films and 30 national television series. Sean has had network television appearances on Operation REPO, Discovery ID, Buried in the Backyard, The NightShift, Longmire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This is Us, There’s Johnny, Yellowstone, Gentified & Better call Saul! He has acted alongside Kevin Costner, Tony Danza, Jane Seymour, Patrick Duffy, Roger Bart, Don Ameche, Stacy Keache, John O’Hurley, Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Milo Ventimiglia, Bob Odenkirk, America Ferrera, BJ Novak, Ashton Kutcher and more. Sean has trained with several of the top Improv Troupes in the country including The Second City, The Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade and I.O. West. He has also studied acting with the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute & The Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

As a standup, Sean Dillingham is known as one of the finest improvising performers out there. He uses this skill to interact with the audience - spontaneously creating jokes specific to any audience. Sean has the rare ability to play off the audience. Sean is able to discover things about audience members and create an interactive show that leaves everyone feeling like they were included in a part of something unforgettable. He currently teaches Acting, Teleprompter, Stand-up, Improv and more! Here's links to his classes: Stand-up Improv

Sean Dillingham was featured as a finalist and winner on the television show, America’s Funniest People, where ABC television producer Stephanie Keane sited him as, ”another Robin Williams”. Sean was also a finalist on the Star Search spin-off, “Ed McMahon’s Next Big Star” and has been featured on "XM Radio". He's shared the stage with Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, Patty Loveless, Belinda Carlisle, Loretta Lynn, The Doobie Brothers, Rick Springfield, K.C. and the Sunshine band, Victoria Jackson and more. ​Sean is also the author of "The Book on Acting". A book of advice based on his 30+ years as a working actor.

https://www.seandillingham.com/classes

https://www.instagram.com/seandillinghamactor/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSeanDillingham/

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0226936/

Contact me

Entertainment Law - Stephen Nebgen

Mr. Nebgen has over forty (40) years in the entertainment industry, first as a producer and then becoming an attorney with a specialty in entertainment law. His clients include film, television, and theatre companies, musicians, actors, and artists. He counsels clients regarding business formation, intellectual property matters in copyright and trademarks, contract negotiations and other corporate matters.

﻿As a producer, among other credits, Mr. Nebgen was the General Manager at The Lambs Theatre located at 44th Street and Broadway, in New York City. Mr. Nebgen also produced such prominent Off-Broadway plays as the 20th Anniversary Revival of "Fortune and Men's Eyes" and "Bert See's The Light", which featured Jack Black in his New York theatre debut. Mr. Nebgen also worked the General Management staff of such Broadway productions as "Lettice & Lovage" starring Tony Award Winner Dame Maggie Smith and Andrew Lloyd Webber productions of "Cats" and "Aspects of Love."

​Mr. Nebgen currently teaches at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences and has taught at a number of institutions including Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor School of Law and. He has lectured extensively on Entertainment Law matters at numerous seminars, symposiums and continuing legal education (CLE) presentations.

Mr. Nebgen received his undergraduate degree from Fordham University in Religious Studies, graduating summa cum laude. He went on to earn his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and co-founded The Texas Review of Entertainment and Sports Law (TRESL).

Contact me

Maximizing your Art Department Budget - Christina Brown

How and where to think outside the box for set design, set dressing and props. Get tips and tricks for seeing a "big budget" set on film with the limitations of an "Independent film" budget.

Christina C Brown has been working on films for 5 years but has been involved in the performing arts one way or another since grade school. She has worked both short films and features and even has a web series in production. She has worked the Show Low Film Festival since year one and is the Art Director for the Amberlight Valley series of films written by Dalea Faulkner.

Contact me

Melissa Watson - The Funding Studio

Melissa Watson, CFRE, MSOL, aPHR is the Executive Director of The Funding Studio, an Arizona based nonprofit specializing in fiscal sponsorship and strategic fundraising strategies for creative projects, aspiring nonprofits, and social enterprises. With a passion for empowering innovative initiatives, Melissa brings extensive expertise in nonprofit management and fundraising. Her leadership is marked by a strategic and collaborative approach to leveraging philanthropic gifts through crowdfunding, grant writing, corporate sponsorships, and donor relations.

At The Funding Studio, our core mission is to empower local filmmakers by facilitating access to the financial resources essential for realizing their creative visions. Through fiscal sponsorship we enable local artisans and visionaries to secure philanthropic funding for their projects. This not only provides patrons with valuable tax benefits but also fosters a strong sense of community support for the local artist community, making each contribution a meaningful investment in the vibrant tapestry of creativity that enriches our cultural landscape.

During her workshop, Melissa will expertly lead participants through the intricacies of fiscal sponsorship, unveiling strategic steps to artfully present the philanthropic case for their film