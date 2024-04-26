Katie Acosta Joins iad Florida as Head of Agent Support, Bringing Decades of Industry Leadership
Her addition to our team reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class support and resources to our agents, ensuring their continued success in a competitive market.”ORLANDO,, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iad Florida is thrilled to announce the appointment of Katie Acosta as the new Head of Agent Support, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in the Central Florida Real Estate market. With over two decades of industry leadership and a sterling reputation among Real Estate agents in the region, Katie's addition to the team adds a new level of unparalleled support and growth opportunities for iad's agents.
Katie Acosta's journey in Real Estate began with a meteoric rise at the age of just 23 when she spearheaded the exponential growth of a RE/MAX company, transforming it into the fastest-growing firm in Florida with four office locations. Her leadership and strategic vision propelled the company to become the top-selling Real Estate firm in its county, setting a benchmark for excellence throughout the industry.
Throughout her career, Katie has been renowned for her exceptional communication skills, unwavering professionalism, and tireless dedication to empowering agents to reach their full potential. Her tenure at CENTURY 21, where she spent a decade assisting top professionals in the field, further cemented her reputation as a trusted advisor and mentor within the Central Florida Real Estate community.
In her new role as Head of Agent Support at iad Florida, Katie Acosta brings her wealth of experience and deep understanding of the local market dynamics to provide comprehensive support and guidance to agents. Her passion for the industry is palpable, infusing every interaction with enthusiasm, energy, and a commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence.
Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Florida, expressed his excitement about Katie's appointment, stating, "Katie Acosta's unparalleled experience and reputation among Real Estate agents in Central Florida makes her the perfect fit to lead our agent support initiatives. Her addition to our team reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class support and resources to our agents, ensuring their continued success in a competitive market."
As iad Florida continues to expand its presence and influence in Florida, Katie Acosta's appointment underscores the agency's dedication to empowering agents and driving innovation in the Real Estate industry.
About iad
iad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international Real Estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of Real Estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world.
The four pillars of iad:
Entrepreneurship – iad offers thousands of people the opportunity to change their lives and succeed while being supported and trained throughout their entrepreneurial adventure.
Community – iad is a community of interdependent entrepreneurs based on a collaborative model powered by mentoring and coaching. At iad, everyone thrives through a success based mentorship model.
Real Estate – iad provides comprehensive support to helping families around the world to find their perfect home. Its mission is clear: agents make Real Estate goals a reality.
Global – iad imagines the Real Estate industry of tomorrow to be borderless. The company is already helping its agents and clients in this spirit… and already in eight countries.
