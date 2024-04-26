‘Albero del Segnale’ in Potomac, Maryland to Auction at Sotheby’s London via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20854 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20854 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20854 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20854 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

The historic Tuscan-style villa will sell at inaugural live auction at Sotheby’s London in cooperation with TTR Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Albero del Segnale,’ a magnificent Tuscan-style residence located in Potomac, Maryland, is set to hit the auction stage this month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Peg Mancuso of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding for the breathtaking villa is expected to start between $3 million and $6 million.

The auction will open on 15 May on the firm’s online marketplace and culminate live on 30 May at Sotheby’s London as part of its “The Luxury Sales,” a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits. The groundbreaking event is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Located at 13320 Signal Tree Lane, the property's historic charm permeates its design, with vintage and reclaimed materials lending authenticity to its ambiance. The journey begins with a driveway paved with centuries-old cobblestones, originally used as ballast on European sailing ships before gracing the streets of cities. Flanked by imposing Corinthian limestone pillars adorned with custom Italian lanterns, the driveway leads to a sprawling cobblestone piazza unveiling the home's stone and stucco exterior, crowned with multi-colored roof tiles reminiscent of a small Italian hillside town.

‘Albero del Segnale’ is a stunning Italian-style gem just a few minutes from the amenities and energy of Washington, DC,” said Katie Lawless Ballard, vice president of business development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This is an incredible opportunity for those who appreciate history, architecture, and luxury living while maintaining easy access to the buzz of modern life.”

Crafted by Massimo Ubaldi, a multi-generational Italian ironsmith and proprietor of Armonie d’Epoca, the property features intricate ironwork adorning its gates, fencing, and interiors, accentuating its Old-World allure. Centuries-old terra cotta tiles and Medieval-style front doors with gold-plated hinges, crafted by renowned woodworker Nick Bruford of Artisans du Bois, further enhance the timeless aesthetic. Noteworthy is the presence of a bell tower housing a 300-lb bronze bell.

At nearly 10 acres, ‘Albero del Segnale,’ or ‘Signal Tree,’ in English, derives its name from its Civil War heritage, where an old chestnut tree on the property was used by Union troops as a signal relay station. From the top of the tree, troops were afforded a direct line of sight both to the U.S. Capitol and to Maryland Heights, just across the Potomac River from Harper’s Ferry. ‘The Signal Tree’ is famously illustrated in an 1866 issue of Harper’s Monthly Magazine, depicting the tree, stripped of foliage, and outfitted in a series of ladders and platforms, where troops would be situated at the top of the tree to relay signals in both directions. In more recent years, construction teams inadvertently excavated an area where the blacksmith tent had stood a century-and-a-half earlier, uncovering a large horseshoe and a block of blacksmith coal.

The current owners are the esteemed Dr. Gregory Prince, a distinguished virologist, entrepreneur, and author, alongside his wife, JaLynn Prince, a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The two have cherished the residence as the keystone of their family, where they raised their three children.

“This home has been the source of so many happy memories—raising our children, entertaining guests, and enjoying the vibrancy of our nation’s capital and the serenity of Potomac,” said Prince. “Now, as we enter a new phase of our lives, the time has come to share it with a new owner. We’re excited to work with the esteemed team of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty to facilitate this sale.”

Encompassing 26,698 square feet, the estate boasts six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths, all exuding a historic Tuscan ambiance. Upon entry, a two-story groin vault ceiling adorned with strips of reclaimed Italian roof tiles greets visitors, complemented by alabaster chandeliers meeting UL standards. The hall features antique half-round mahogany wall brackets and floors meticulously replicated from the Cerasi Chapel in Rome, each tile imprinted with the fingerprints of its artisans. A barrel-vaulted, custom-stenciled ceiling crowns the entry hall, mirroring patterns found in ancient Venetian canal homes, while Massimo-designed railings grace the second-floor ends.

To the right of the foyer, the dining room showcases a coffered ceiling painted with celestial motifs, flanked by exterior doors inspired by Italian monasteries. Adorning the room are three black walnut doors crafted from aged planks and antique medallions, alongside an antique buffet. On the left, the living room features a wood-burning fireplace framed by a 500-year-old pepperino mantle and was designed to accommodate musical recitals, with a grand music space housing an eight-foot grand piano. Antique Italian chandeliers illuminate the space, crafted with Murano glass.

The kitchen seamlessly blends old and new elements, incorporating antique barn beams, terra cotta tiles, and a vintage chandelier. The chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, a Lacanche stove, and custom cabinets made from white oak, butternut, and cherry wood. Adjacent lies a breakfast area and a screened porch for eight.

Additional highlights include a two-story family room with an antique armoire and wood stove, a library with custom bookshelves and a 17th-century Italian mantle, and a primary suite featuring a hand-forged chandelier and marble fireplace. The estate also features an executive office suite, a temple room leading to an enclosed swimming pool and Turkish bath, and a vault ideal for storage.

Outdoors, the property offers expansive Tuscan-inspired landscaping, a screened porch with a fireplace, and a standalone stone patio overlooking mature sycamore trees. Notably, a "rubble wall" by Stonework and Santo supports the courtyard, and there are charming “chapel” ruins in the backyard.

Existing only 15 miles north of Washington, D.C, Potomac is named after the famed Potomac River that runs through the region, and exists as an affluent suburb offering scenic river drives and hiking trails. Close to Blockhouse Point Park and the River, Potomac provides residents with myriad seasonal activities to take part in, and for the city-lover, is approximate to D.C., as well as a number of major hubs. With everything in store from rich U.S. history to being a close distance to D.C.’s many Michelin-starred restaurants, Potomac serves as an ideal locale for a dynamic family experience.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

###